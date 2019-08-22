Robert Patrick Would Be Interested in Returning to the Terminator or X-Files Franchises

After years playing iconic roles in genre film and TV, True Blood and Scorpion actor Robert Patrick says he would be willing to revisit some of those parts if he was asked — what he says is a shift from his prior thinking but an adjustment to an increasingly franchise- and reboot-driven box office.

During our interview in support of Tone-Deaf, which comes to video-on-demand services and in select theaters later this week, we asked Patrick whether he would consider returning to some of his iconic roles, like the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day or John Doggett from The X-Files.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah. All of it,” Patrick told ComicBook.com. “All of it, man. The industry’s changing. You navigate the best you can, you try to get the best material you can. Your creative integrity is based solely on your financial integrity, you’ve got your life to lead, you’ve got a craft that you’re trying to do, you’re trying to improve and get better at, you’re trying to get access to the best material, you’re trying to put your kid through college. You’ve got all sorts of shit going on.”

He acknowledged that over the years, his position on returning to some of his iconic roles may have softened, noting that if you asked him not long ago, the answer might have been different.

“I just love to work,” Patrick said. “I’m my best human being when I’m working doing what I love to do, and that’s acting. And so, I try to find the best parts I can do, and just keep my career moving. All of the stuff that I’ve done, if someone was to come back to me and say, ‘Hey. You want to take another crack at it?’ I would say, ‘Sure. Let’s go for it.’ I don’t think I’ve always felt that way, but now I do. So, there you go. I contradict [myself].”

Patrick can next be seen in Tone-Deaf, which will be available on Friday. The film is written and directed by Richard Bates, Jr. (Trash Fire, Suburban Gothic), and stars Robert Patrick (“Scorpion,” Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Amanda Crew (“Silicon Valley,” The Age of Adaline), Kim Delaney (“Chicago Fire,” “NYPD Blue”), AnnaLynne McCord (Fired Up!, “90210”), Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Game of Thrones,” Whale Rider), Hayley Marie Norman (I Am the Night, “Lonely and Horny”), and Ray Wise (“Fresh Off the Boat,” “Twin Peaks”).