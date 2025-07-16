Godzilla to Host Massive SDCC 2025 Takeover

Godzilla has a lot to celebrate this year, and Toho International is going all out for the franchise with some major plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Godzilla recently kicked off the 70th anniversary celebration for the long running giant monster franchise, and it’s starting everything with a bang with all sorts of new projects now in the works. Spreading across multiple film franchises, TV shows, comics, and more, there’s a lot of Godzilla for fans of the franchise to enjoy and even more coming our way. So much, in fact, that Toho International needs to help outline what’s coming soon.

Toho International has announced that not only will they be hosting a special 70th anniversary panel for the Godzilla franchise at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, but they will also be showcasing many of its licensing team ups through brand partnerships, special merchandise, pop up experiences and more planned for the fans in attendance at the event. And that panel is going to have some big names in attendance detailing all of the work they’ve done with the franchise to date.

Godzilla Announces SDCC 2025 Panel Plans

Toho International’s new panel is dubbed the “Godzilla at 70: Seven Decades of the King of the Monsters” and will be taking place at the San Diego Convention Center on Friday, July 25th. In attendance will be Shin Godzilla co-director Shinji Higuchi, Super7 founder Brian Flynn, Mondo Senior Directors of Creative and Product Development, Director of Franchise and Retail Brand Development at Bandai, Jeff Gordon, and Justice League v Godzilla v Kong writer Brian Buccellato and IDW Comics writer Tim Seeley and Editor Jake Williams. The new panel will showcase much of what’s currently happening with the franchise, and also teasing what’s next for Godzilla to come in the future. But that won’t be all for the upcoming convention either.

As detailed in a new press release for Toho International about Godzilla‘s upcoming events, IDW Publishing will be launching Godzilla #1 during the convention, and Super7 will be hosting a full pop-up shop touting “rare collectibles, exclusive merchandise, and exciting fan engagements” through the convention weekend. Shinji Higuchi will also make an appearance for Super7 during the weekend for a special in-store signing event. He’ll also be appearing at the Bandai Namco booth, which is teasing both an exclusive Godzilla figure plus 750 gold Godzilla Minus One figure posters. Mondo is going to be offering exclusive vinyls at the event too with Hedorah Godzilla (Cherry Blossom) and AP Godzilla (GID, Green and Heat).

What’s Next for Godzilla?

“We’re thrilled to partner with our incredible licensees to bring Godzilla to life in new, interactive ways at Comic-Con,” said Kristin Parcell, General Manager of Toho International alongside all of these new announcements for San Diego Comic-Con 2025. “This year’s convention marks an exciting chapter in Godzilla’s legacy, with unforgettable moments for fans old and new.” But as Toho International further teases with this panel and more, there are lots of new Godzilla projects now in the works across multiple mediums and sizes.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is now in the works as the next major film in Legendary’s Monsterverse take on the franchise, Godzilla Minus One writer and director Takashi Yamazaki is now in the works on a new follow up film (along with a special new amusement park ride hitting Japan), multiple Godzilla comics and manga releases are now on the way, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is now in the works for a launch with Apple TV+. It’s all coming our way, and fans need to get ready for what could be hitting next.