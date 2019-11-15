Robert Pattinson Explains Why He Finds Twilight Weird

Robert Pattison is a name people have been seeing in entertainment news a lot these days between his recent casting as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming The Batman and his starring role in the new film, The Lighthouse. Recently, the actor took part in Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series where he spoke to Hustlers star, Jennifer Lopez, about the franchise that made him famous: Twilight. The actor known for playing Edward Cullen explained why he thinks the premise of the vampire romance is “weird” and why it’s a different type of romantic than The Notebook, the 2004 movie starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling that was adapted from the Nicolas Sparks novel of the same name.

“It’s a weird story, Twilight. It’s not just like – it’s strange how people responded a lot to it. I guess the books are very romantic, but at the same time, it’s not like The Notebook romantic. The Notebook is very sweet and heartbreaking, but Twilight is about this guy, and he finds the one girl he wants to be with, and he also wants to eat her. I mean, not eat her, but drink her blood or whatever,” Pattinson explained. “It’s not that other people are telling them they can’t be together, it’s his own body telling him that.”

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Pattinson also discussed Twilight and revealed he doesn’t understand why people got so mad over it.

“You’ve said that after you were cast as Batman, you anticipated a vitriolic reaction online,” The New York Times pointed out.

“Maybe I’m just used to abuse by now. At least I didn’t get death threats this time — that’s a plus! It’s funny that people are so very angry about Twilight. I never particularly understood it,” Pattinson explained.

Thankfully, the reaction to Pattinson’s Batman news hasn’t been quite so negative, especially since he’s proven himself to be a top-notch actor with roles like Good Time and High Life. However, there are always going to be some haters out there, so another former Batman, Christian Bale, recently shared some advice for Pattinson.

“Good for him. Just make it his own, don’t listen to the naysayers,” Bale told Extra TV. “That’s about it, everybody protested when Heath [Ledger] was cast as the Joker. Look what an absolutely brilliant performance he gave. Don’t listen to those guys, do his own thing. He’s a fascinating actor, he’s a great choice.”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.