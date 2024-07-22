Robert Pattinson in Talks to Join Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love

The Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson may have found his next blockbuster project. On Monday, reports indicated that Pattinson is set to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love, a new film helmed by We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here helmer Lynne Ramsay. Pattinson’s role in Die, My Love is currently being kept under wraps.

Ramsay also co-wrote the script for Die, My Love alongside Enda Walsh. Lawrence is set to executive produce Die, My Love through her Excellent Cadaver banner, with Justine Ciarrocchi, Martin Scorsese and Andrea Calderwell also producing. A release date for Die, My Love has not yet been set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Die, My Love About?

Set in a remote forgotten rural area, the story of Die, My Love follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis.

“It’s about mental health…and the breakdown of a marriage,” Ramsay explained in a previous interview. “But it’s really f-cking funny. At least I think it’s funny… But I’m Glaswegian, so I’ve a really black sense of humor.”

When Will The Batman Part II Begin Filming?

Pattinson’s casting comes as he is soon expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is currently scheduled to debut exclusively in theaters in the fall of 2026. During a recent appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024, Alfred Pennyworth actor Andy Serkis confirmed that we could see The Batman Part II begin production at some point in early 2025.

“Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I’ve just found out that we’re probably likely to be starting filming early next year,” Serkis explained (via PopVerse). “Therefore, if you do the math, it’ll be a year and a half after that. I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script. Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more.”

Die, My Love does not currently have a release date.