New ‘Robin Hood’ Movie Photos Released

Lionsgate has debuted two new stills for their upcoming live-action Robin Hood movie.

The first still, which you can check out below, shows the film’s titular character (played by Taron Egerton) standing in what appears to be some sort of city square.

.@TaronEgerton as Robin in #RobinHoodMovie – Coming to theaters in September 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Horricks pic.twitter.com/bz75RYNGhP — Robin Hood – 2018 (@robinhoodmovie) January 3, 2018

The second still gives the first look at the Sheriff of Notingham (played by Ben Mendelsohn), standing in front of a battalion of guards.

Ben Mendelsohn as Sheriff of Nottingham in #RobinHoodMovie – Coming to theaters in September 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Horricks pic.twitter.com/COKuXc8dL4 — Robin Hood – 2018 (@robinhoodmovie) January 3, 2018

The film, which is directed by Peaky Blinders‘ Otto Bathurst, promises to be a sort of revisionist take on the medieval world. These stills certainly seem to suggest that, considering the sort of timeless quality of the costumes (particularly Mendelsohn’s, which almost looks like a modern version of his ensemble from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

Even then, Robin Hood is expected to balance drama and comedy, something that past cinematic iterations might not have succeeded at.

“My Robin Hood, as with Kevin Costner’s, he’s a soldier,” Egerton told ComicBook.com last year. “We find him out in Syria. I don’t think that’s too much to say. He’s flawed, my Robin Hood. He’s a little self-involved and a little self-serving but over the course of the film becomes the hero of the legend. I suspect I’m probably one of the younger Robin Hoods but it’s very dark. Gritty. I’m hoping that it will be very funny. Jamie Foxx is Little John. Ben Mendelsohn is the Sheriff of Nottingham. Tim Minchin is Friar Tuck. We’ve got some people with real, not only incredible acting skills, but also great comic chops, as well. It should have a bit of everything, he says hopefully.”

Robin Hood is set for release on September 18, 2018.