Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Saga Gets 4K 6-Movie Collection

Yo, collectors! Sylvester Stallone's Rocky is taking another jab at 4K — this time as a six-movie set.

All six Rocky movies — 1976's Rocky, 1979's Rocky II, 1982's Rocky III, 1985's Rocky IV, 1990's Rocky V, and 2006's Rocky Balboa — will be collected together in 4K for the first time in the Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection from MGM and Warner Bros. The six-movie, seven-disc box set includes both the theatrical and extended director's cut of Rocky IV — titled Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut — alongside the theatrical and unrated director's cut of Balboa, which features 14 minutes of extra footage.

The first four Rocky movies debuted on 4K in 2023, both as individual steelbooks and as the four-movie Rocky: Knockout Collection (the much-maligned Rocky V and its 16-years-later sequel, Rocky Balboa, were KO'ed and not included). The new Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection, out July 16, is the first time the complete collection will be available in 4K UHD. Pre-orders are live at Amazon.

Here's what's included:



Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), when the undefeated fighter's scheduled opponent is injured. While training with feisty former bantamweight contender Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), Rocky tentatively begins a relationship with Adrian (Talia Shire), the wallflower sister of his meat-packer pal Paulie (Burt Young).



Rocky II (1979)

Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), his Cinderella story has caught the national sports media's attention, and he now has the opportunity to capitalize on his sudden fame. Meanwhile, Creed is still smarting from nearly losing to some palooka no one has ever heard of, and arrogantly prods his newfound nemesis into getting back into the ring.



Rocky III (1982)

Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest dreams, which has made him lazy and overconfident. In a double whammy, he loses his trainer and father figure Mickey (Burgess Meredith) and then has his title stolen by the arrogant, menacing challenger Clubber Lang (Mr. T). Turning to his former adversary, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), for help, Rocky struggles to get his old fire back.



Rocky IV (1985)

After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia Shire). However, during an exhibition match, Rocky's friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is mercilessly beaten to death by hulking Russian newcomer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Rocky vows payback against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day fight. Despite their different training methods, Rocky and Drago both wage a long and intense match.



Rocky V (1990)

Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a comeback of sorts by mentoring fiery young boxer Tommy (Tommy Morrison), while also trying to mend his shaky relationship with his own son, Robert (Sage Stallone). These challenges prove to be at least as tough as any fight Rocky has faced in the ring. He wonders if he will be able to meet them and raise his arms in victory again.



Rocky Balboa (2006)

Now long-retired, Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) runs a Philadelphia eatery and mourns the loss of his beloved wife, Adrian. Yearning to recapture a bit of his glory days, he plans to re-enter the ring for a few low-profile, local matches. All that changes when Rocky accepts a challenge to fight the world's reigning heavyweight champion, Mason "the Line" Dixon (Antonio Tarver).

The Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection 4K is available to own July 16.