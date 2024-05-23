Godzilla x Kong MonsterVerse 5-Film Collector's Edition 4K Blu-ray Set Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With a box office haul of more than $500 million to date, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been a mega hit for the MonsterVerse. Indeed, the future looks bright for the franchise despite shocking news earlier this week that director Adam Wingard won't return for the third film in the Godzilla x Kong series. In other words, there will be plenty more big screen kaiju battles in the future. You can prepare for it now with the Godzilla x Kong MonsterVerse 5-Film Collector's Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set, which is available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Walmart now priced at $100 list. It's set to arrive on June 25th.

This MonsterVerse collection will include the following films on 4K Blu-ray / Digital: Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Select special features will be included with the films, and a a sixth disc in the collection will add an all-new Directors of the MonsterVerse roundtable discussion along wit featurettes from Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. To top it all off, the whole thing is wrapped up in fancy packaging.

Note that the standalone 4K Blu-ray for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for June 11th. It's 25% off at the time of writing.

Where Do Godzilla And Kong Stand?

In the commentary for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's physical release, Adam Wingard was more than happy to reveal new tidbits about the latest success for the MonsterVerse. Wingard reveals that during Kong's conflict with Godzilla in the film, the primate has "moved past" his rivalry with the king of the monsters and holds himself back from doing any damage. The director also revealed that thanks to the events of New Empire, Kong has officially earned his "King" status as he now rules the army of apes that were following the Skar King.

While Wingard might be stepping out of the MonsterVerse, writer Dave Callaham is confirmed to be writing the third crossover film. Callaham has a strong resume when it comes to the world of pop culture, as the writer was responsible for films including Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Mortal Kombat to name a few.

