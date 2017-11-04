Ron Perlman Says He’s Completely Over ‘Hellboy’

In a reddit AMA, Ron Perlman has conclusively stated that he is over Hellboy.

When asked by reddit user ian_jupiter: “Now that photos have been released, how do you feel about the ‘new’ Hellboy?” He responded simply with “I’ve made my peace with it. I refuse to answer any questions about it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It doesn’t look like there’s any hard feelings about Stranger Things star David Harbour taking over the horns. In this photo with Perlman, Harbour and Patton Oswalt, the former Hellboy looks sated… but maybe that’s just the wine.

“Not since Bill Clinton, Menachem Begin, and Anwar Sadat has there been such an epic summit yelding such a little result! Apparently Patton Oswalt aka balvenieboy thought it was a good idea to host @DavidKHarbour and yours truly for a detente dinner. The result: i gained 3 pounds and ruined my liver. Meanwhile, good luck kid! Signed, the babe.”

A post shared by Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

He added in response to a later question about ever working with Guillermo del Toro again

I hope I will be working with him again. Not my call his… BTW, before I forget, make sure you see his film called Shape of Water. It is an unqualified masterpiece. He is the most fun being on set of anyone I’ve had the pleasure of working with. He has the brilliance of Einstein and the sense of humor of Curly on the Three stooges. What could possibly go wrong?

The new Hellboy reboot is currently filming but set to hit theaters next year. The film is written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, directed by Neil Marshall and will be starring David Harbour as Hellboy.