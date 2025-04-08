Rush Hour Streaming Free After Leaving Netflix

The Rush Hour trilogy has been a fixture on Netflix in recent months, giving longtime fans of the franchise a few hours of pure action-comedy to enjoy. Unfortunately, every good run has to end, and all three Rush Hour movies left Netflix’s lineup at the start of April. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker’s beloved buddy cop adventure is not longer available to stream on Netflix, but Lee and Carter have now set up camp at a new service — and the movies are completely free to watch.
After leaving Netflix, the Rush Hour movies made their way over to Tubi, where fans can watch them without any paid subscription. The only issue with the move is that the entire trilogy isn’t available.
While Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2, and Rush Hour 3 were all on Netflix together, only the first two films in the series popped up on Tubi’s free lineup. Rush Hour 3 isn’t available with its predecessors at the moment. In fact, the third film in the series isn’t available on any service for the time being; you can only watch it online by purchasing or renting it.
If somehow you’re not familiar, Rush Hour follows the adventures of Hong Kong-based Inspector Lee (Chan) and L.A.P.D. Detective Carter (Tucker) after they are thrust together on an important case. The first Rush Hour movie was released back in 1998 and launched a film franchise that grossed over $849 million at the box office.
New Comedy Movies on Tubi
The first two Rush Hour titles are just a couple of the many movies that were added to Tubi’s streaming roster to kick off the month of April — you can find the full list of those new additions here. Below, we put together a lineup of all of the comedies that made the trip to the free streamer on April 1st.
