Russell Crowe’s Underrated World War 2 Movie From Last Year Is Getting the Love It Deserves on Netflix

There’s no shortage of great films about World War II. For decades, the historical event has been the topic of a plethora of compelling titles depicting everything from the D-Day invasion (Saving Private Ryan) to the creation of the atomic bomb (Oppenheimer) to the incredible work done by Allied codebreakers (The Imitation Game) and everything in between. You’d be hard pressed to find an angle that hasn’t already been covered in a World War II movie, and yet new films continue to be made to this day, and they’re proving to be successful with audiences. One of the most recent World War II films is currently performing very well on Netflix.

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For the week of March 9th – 15th, Nuremberg was the No. 6 film on Netflix globally. During that time, it accumulated 3.1 million views and was watched for a total of 7.8 million hours, narrowly edging out Nobody 2 for its spot on the chart. This was the first week Nuremberg placed in Netflix’s top 10.

Why Nuremberg Is a Streaming Hit on Netflix

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Based on the book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, Nuremberg takes place in the aftermath of World War II, following Germany’s surrender to the Allies. The film chronicles Associate Justice Robert Jackson’s attempt to charge the surviving Nazi high command, including Hermann Göring, with war crimes. Nuremberg flew under the radar when it was released last fall, as it received no Oscar nominations and only grossed $56.8 million at the worldwide box office. However, as the movie’s 71% Rotten Tomatoes score indicates, Nuremberg is a much better film than its performance would indicate.

Nuremberg is a truly fascinating addition to the World War II movie canon due to its exploration of Nazi psychology. The drama kicks into high gear when Lt. Col. Douglas Kelley, a military psychiatrist, is brought in to perform evaluations on the Nazi prisoners to determine if they are fit for trial. In particular, Kelley’s interactions with Göring are fascinating to watch, as Rami Malek and Russell Crowe deliver strong performances that convey a very complex dynamic. One of the more unsettling aspects of Nuremberg is its ability to highlight how one could be swayed by the charms of even someone capable of committing atrocities against humanity. Kelley and Göring develop a rapport with each other, and Göring hopes to use the trial to secure one more victory for himself and the regime.

The Nuremberg trials have been depicted on screen before, including the 1961 film Judgment at Nuremberg and the 2000 miniseries Nuremberg, but the 2025 film is still worth seeking out even if one is familiar with those previous works. The focus on Kelley’s psychological evaluations of the Nazis is what makes Nuremberg stand apart from other projects based on the trials. It’s a unique perspective for a war movie, demonstrating how these types of films don’t always need elaborate combat sequences to be memorable. Sometimes, captivating performances from the cast are all that’s needed to make a World War II movie riveting. Nuremberg is a showcase for Crowe in particular, who weaponizes his magnetizing screen presence to craft a well-rounded portrayal of Göring.

Nuremberg didn’t make a big splash during its initial run, but it’s easy to understand why it’s become a draw on Netflix. It was one of the new additions to the streamer’s library this month, and those new arrivals are frequently subject to boosts in popularity. Also, Nuremberg didn’t have the widest release when it opened in theaters. During its opening weekend, it was only in about 1,800 locations domestically, so now it’s a bit more readily accessible to anyone interested in watching it. History buffs will probably find something to enjoy in Nuremberg, which plays as a classic, old-school character drama from a bygone filmmaking era. They don’t make many movies like this anymore, so Nuremberg is worth checking out.

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