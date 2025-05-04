Russo Brothers Break Silence on Thunderbolts* Credit Scene (And Its Avengers: Doomsday Ties)

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead! The Russo brothers are encouraging fans to stay for the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene, as it ties into their upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday. The duo praised director Jake Schreier for his work on Thunderbolts*, along with the rest of the cast and crew from the MCU’s latest installment. The team-up movie kicks off a cascade of releases that will take us straight to the big finale of the Multiverse Saga, and the post-credit scene was clearly an essential part of it all. How exactly it will tie into Doomsday is more mysterious, but we’ll know later this summer.

Joe and Anthony Russo called Thunderbolts* “a fantastic film” in their post on Sunday morning. “And make sure to stay until the very end of the credits… we left you a little something,” they added. Those who have seen it know the post-credit scene is pretty long and significant by Marvel standards. It jumps ahead 14 months, when the “New Avengers” are firmly established. They are tracking a potential threat in the form of a spaceship heading towards earth, and it has the Fantastic Four logo painted on the outside.

That cliffhanger seems like a perfect lead-in for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 25th. Presumably, that movie will do a lot of the heavy lifting to set up Doomsday, but we know it takes place in an alternate reality. For it to have any bearing on the universe we’re familiar with, there needs to be some crossover, and it seems like the Russos are warning us that we’ve just seen our first hint of it.

As exciting as it is, there’s still a lot we don’t understand. It’s not so much that fans are left with particular questions — instead, we can imagine any number of ways for the Fantastic Four to find their way to Earth-616. It also depends on how their fight with Galactus goes and why they’re venturing out into the multiverse in the first place. They could be looking for help, issuing a warning, or seeking a new home.

Just by drawing attention to this scene, the Russos confirm that it has something to do with their movie, not just First Steps. The duo are returning along with Robert Downey Jr., who plays Victor von Doom, but we don’t know much about his entry into the franchise either. Man fans are assuming he will come from the same reality as the Fantastic Four, but he’s only expected to appear in the post-credits scene of First Steps.

We have a few months now to theorize and speculate to our hearts’ content before we get another batch of real answers. Thunderbolts* is in theaters now, followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th, then Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026.