New Citadel Trailer Released by Prime Video

Prime Video is packing in the action in a new trailer for its original series Citadel. We're a little under a month away from the high-stakes spy-drama starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas debuts on the Amazon streaming service, so that means fans are greeted with Citadel's second official trailer. The show comes from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame architects Joe and Anthony Russo, who are executive producing through their production company AGBO, with David Weil as showrunner. While previous trailers have kept some of its big secrets under wraps, the latest Citadel trailer answers some very key questions for the viewers and its cast.

We start off the trailer for Citadel by showing agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) in bed together, vowing that they trust each other as various high-staked scenes flash before our eyes. We then move to Stanley Tucci's Bernard Orlick, who informs Mason that he and Nadia were Citadel's top spies eight years ago. However, when Citadel was double-crossed by one of their own, Mason and Nadia's memories were erased. Bernard needs their help and is bringing the two of them back into the fold.

Prime Video Renews The Russo Brothers' Citadel Before Season 1 Premiere

Prime Video is placing all its bets on Citadel. A report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed Citadel has already been renewed for a second season, over a month before its planned Season 1 debut. It is unknown at this point how many episodes Citadel will have in Season 2. Citadel hails from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and has been heralded as a major global event series for Amazon Studios ever since it was first announced in 2018. The series has been set to spawn local spinoff series, with one already in the works in India.

What Is Citadel About?

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Citadel premieres April 28th on Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly every Friday through May 26th.