Russo Brothers Announce Adaptation of ’80s Comic Grimjack at SDCC

Friday morning, Joe and Anthony Russo took the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con for a panel all their own. Their work with Marvel was completed with Avengers: Endgame and now the movie-making duo is moving on to various other ventures. During their panel the Russo Bros. announced some of these big plans, including an adaptation of a cult-classic comic from the ’80s, Grimjack.

The Russos are set to produce a Grimjack project with the possibility of directing it, depending on how their schedule shakes out in the near future. There is a little discrepancy as to whether this Grimjack adaptation will be a feature film or a TV series. Collider is reporting that it will be a movie, while Deadline claims it is a series at Amazon.

The original Grimjack comics were written by John Ostrander and Tim Truman and were published by First Comics. The property now belongs to IDW.

Grimjack is being developed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO production company and is being written by Heathers the Musical creator Kevin Murphy. The comic tells the story of a group of mercenaries on a journey through the mysterious city of Cynosure, a place where every parallel universe meets.

Here’s the synopsis for the new project, per Collider:

“Grimjack is the story of mercenary and his crew who are forced to dig into their own pasts when Grimjack’s estranged teenage daughter comes to him looking for help. This will take them through the insane streets of Cynosure, a mysterious city where all parallel universes intersect. There, this unlikely team fights to save not just themselves, but all the planes of existence as we know it.”

This is one of several projects the Russo Brothers have on their future slate. Their next directorial effort is the action drama Cherry, starring Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Tom Holland.