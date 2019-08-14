Russo Brothers Say It Would Be “Tragic” Not to Do a Community Movie

#SixSeasonsAndAMovie will come to pass, if Joe and Anthony Russo have anythiDo you want to see the Community movie become a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!ng to say about it. The Avengers: Endgame filmmakers, who cut their teeth on TV comedies like Arrested Development and Community, said during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” interview that it would be “tragic” if, after six seasons spent largely on the cancellation bubble, the “movie” part of “six seasons and a movie” didn’t happen.

That puts them in agreement with various members of the Community cast, who have all endorsed the idea. The Russos got fans worked up last month when they used audio from a Community episode to promote their panel at Comic Con International in San Diego.

“It would be really tragic if we couldn’t complete the ‘…and a movie, part of that hashtag,” Joe Russo wrote. “So one would hope…”

Series star Alison Brie recently said she’d love to see the long-gestating Community movie actually come to fruition, possibly on Netflix.

“Yeah, I think I would,” Brie revealed. “I mean, look, it’s like, are we going to do the movie? I feel like if the Community movie ever gets made, it should just be made for Netflix, and it would be fun to do, but, I think it would be best if we could get everyone to do it, so I feel like that might be difficult.”

Community ran for five seasons on NBC before being cancelled, then completed its TV run on the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen service. During that run, a throw-away joke about how Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi) wanted the short-lived NBC series The Cape to get “six seasons and a movie” morphed into a mission statement for the series on the part of creator Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) and fans of the show. The Russos directed several episodes, including a hugely-ambitious season finale that turned a friendly game of paintball into a harrowing war movie.

