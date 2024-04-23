Ryan Gosling Has Disappointing Response for The Nice Guys Sequel

Ryan Gosling's career has ebbed and flowed in some fascinating ways, from his early days with The Mickey Mouse Club to his newer Oscar-nominated work on Barbie. For a number of fans, one of Gosling's best projects remains The Nice Guys, the 2016 black comedy starring him and Russell Crowe as private eyes on a wild investigation. Fans have definitely wanted to see future installments of The Nice Guys ever since, but it sounds like that might not be a guarantee. While speaking to ComicBook.com about his role in the upcoming film The Fall Guy, Gosling argued that a sequel to The Nice Guys might not get to happen, especially after the original film was overwhelmed at the box office by Angry Birds.

"So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds," Gosling explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "So Angry Birds just, just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel."

What Would The Nice Guys 2 Be About?

In the years since The Nice Guys' debut, there has been plenty of scuttlebutt about what a potential sequel could possibly entail. In a 2023 interview with the KFC Radio podcast, Crowe joked that "we wanted to call it Nice Guys: The Mexican Detectives. Bang! It's me & Ryan, somehow we've got to pretend we're Mexican detectives." Prior to that, director Shane Black revealed that there were actually plans to spin off the general concept into a television show, but that it ultimately didn't carry over.

"We tried it as a TV show," Black shared with /Film back in 2022. "We caught the characters, but the plot was totally different. It was set in present day, and no one wanted to buy it. We had to look elsewhere."

[It] wouldn't have been any good [as a TV series]," Black continued. "Tonally, TV tends to homogenize ... So if you've got something that's a little odd or twisted, chances are the [network executives are] going to take it and just start ... [sanding] off the edges."

What Is The Fall Guy About?

In The Fall Guy, Colt Seavers, a battered and past-his-prime action choreographer, finds himself working on a film set with Tom Ryder, a famous actor for whom he had doubled long ago. When Tom goes missing and the film, which is being directed by Jody Moreno, Colt's ex-girlfriend in her directing debut, is in danger of being shut down, Colt volunteers to find Tom and save Jody's debut film.

Loosely based on the 1980s series of the same name, The Fall Guy also stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, and Teresa Palmer. The film is directed by David Leitch, with a script from Drew Pearce.

The Fall Guy will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 3rd.