Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Trailer Released

Following his Disney-appealing teaser that star Ryan Reynolds debuted yesterday, the first full trailer for his new movie Free Guy has officially debuted online. The new film is one of the more high profile projects that was being developed by 20th Century Fox ahead of the acquisition by The Walt Disney Company, and will be a major release for this branch of the studio. Reynolds joked about how the film needed to appeal to Disney in the teaser, but from the looks of the trailer there’s certainly some territory in the movie that doesn’t do that. Watch it for yourself in the player above!

The new movie will take the idea of a “video game movie” and turn it on its head, by following a protagonist (Reynolds) who is a NPC, or “Non-Player Character,” in a video game. The synopsis for the film simply reads: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.

Free Guy comes by way of director Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Stranger Things), based on a script by Matt Lieberman (Addams Family 2019, SCOOB!) and Zak Penn (The Avengers, Ready Player One). The film stars Ryan Reynolds along with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Sranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), with Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and Channing Tatum (Kingsman 2).

Levy, who has experience in trying to make video game movies having previosuly been attached to the long-churnning Uncharted film, previously broke down the premise and what appealed about it to he and Reynolds. Simialr to movies like Wreck-It Ralph and Ready Player One, it has no limits.

“On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who’s a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day, and eventually he realizes that’s weird and not normal,” Levy said, via the Hollywood Reporter. “Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless.”

Reynolds compared his excitement for the movie to the release of the first Deadpool film.

“I haven’t been this fully immersed, engaged and pumped [about] something since Deadpool,” Reynolds said, “It spoke to the moment in some way.”

Free Guy hits theaters on July 3rd.