Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski in Twitter “Feud” With Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a history of sharing a hilarious “rivalry” across social media, thanks in large part to Reynolds’ Deadpool being enamored with Jackman’s Wolverine. John Krasinski, famous for his endearing performance as Jim in The Office, poked fun at a photo Jackman shared of himself posing with Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt, igniting a “feud” between the three actors.

The exchange kicked off when Jackman shared a photo with his The Front Runner co-star Blunt, only for Krasinski to reply with a seemingly more “intimate” photo of the actors, adding the caption, “Eeeeeeasy Hugh… not sure this is what Variety meant with #ActorsonActors….Don’t make me think I can hurt you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reynolds saw the exchange and chimed in, replying, “This is a call to action. This man must be stopped.”

“You gotta stay on your toes, John,” Jackman shared with Variety after the exchanges. “That’s all I’m saying.”

While Jackman clearly had no issue taking the abuse online from two combatants, the actor hoped that his rivals would at least attack him one at a time if it came to fisticuffs.

“I’m fine to fight John, but he arrived this morning at my front door with Ryan,” the actor joked. “I’m like, ‘Come on, guys. One at a time. Not together.’”

Jackman’s breakout role came in 2000’s X-Men as the ruthless mutant Wolverine, though the actor’s proclivities for musicals and his countless endearing interviews has given him a charming and innocent persona. The actor teased to Variety that he’s ready to leave that persona behind for good.

“I’m really creating all these feuds,” Jackman admitted. “This mister nice guy image is over.”

Following the success of the X-Men films, Jackman launched a solo Wolverine series, the first of which saw the debut of Reynolds’ Deadpool. The X-Men Origins: Wolverine incarnation of the Merc with a Mouth was a disappointment on all fronts, frustrating fans who had hoped to finally see the character on the big screen.

When Reynolds revived the character with 2016’s Deadpool, the fourth-wall-breaking film featured multiple jokes about not just his previous on-screen appearance, but also jabs at Jackman specifically. The trend continued with this year’s Deadpool 2, and will likely continue for as long as Reynolds, Jackman, and now Krasinski all have active social media accounts.

Jackman’s The Front Runner hits theaters on November 21st. Reynolds will next be seen in Once Upon a Deadpool, opening on December 21st.