Peacock Is About To Lose Robert Downey Jr.’s Forgotten Post-MCU Family Movie

There’s no denying that Robert Downey Jr.‘s portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU is his career-defining role. The actor portrayed the iconic founding member of the Avengers and became a global superstar in the process, across more than nine films beginning with the titular 2008 movie before walking away from the role following Avengers: Endgame in 2019. As Downey prepares to make his long-awaited Marvel return as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday later this year, fans are running out of time to stream his first post-MCU movie on Peacock.

Dolittle, Stephen Gaghan’s forgotten 2020 fantasy adventure movie based on the character created by Hugh Lofting, is on the “leaving Peacock soon” list. Although an exact departure date hasn’t been announced, films that find themselves on the list typically exit at the end of the month. Dolittle stars Downey as the title character, a reclusive Welsh widowed veterinarian with the ability to speak to animals who is forced out of isolation to embark on a perilous, seafaring adventure to find a magical cure when Queen Victoria falls ill.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle Is a High-Energy Animal Adventure Perfect for Kids

Dolittle is far from the best family movie ever, and the film’s disastrous 15% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (which is tied with Gothika as Downey’s fifth-lowest) leaves little to get excited about, but that shouldn’t necessarily stop you from pressing play. Even with all of its faults, the movie is a fairly solid kid’s film that plays out like a safe, lighthearted, silly adventure. The film even managed to overcome its abysmal critic rating with an honorable 76% audience score.

The movie’s whimsical tone makes it easy to get pulled into, and Dolittle and his pals’ fantastical journey keeps things moving with plenty of fun-filled kid-friendly action, including ship battles and a dragon fight. All of that action lends to a story about adventure, friendship, and overcoming grief, making Dolittle a positive and uplifting movie for younger viewers. The world, including those adorable talking animals, is brought to life through vibrant and detailed visuals, and the star-studded voice cast is pretty great, adding plenty of personality to their animal counterparts. And while Dr. John Dolittle probably won’t go down as one of Downey’s best roles ever, the actor brings a unique charisma and high energy to the role that makes the character enjoyable and eccentric.

Where to Stream Dolittle After It Leaves Peacock?

Dolittle’s streaming fate remains uncertain at this time. Peacock is currently the streaming home for the fantasy adventure film. The shifting streaming landscape sees titles frequently move from one platform to another, and that could be the case for Dolittle, but the movie hasn’t yet appeared on any major streaming platform’s March newsletter. A few streamers haven’t yet released their list of arriving titles for next month, though, so there’s still a chance Dolittle will make the move to a different platform. If Dolittle does stop streaming in March, the film will still be available to rent or purchase online.

