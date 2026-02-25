Netflix Users Are Running Out of Time To Watch One of the Best War Movies Ever

War movies have been a constant presence throughout the history of cinema, dating as far back as 1898’s minute-long Tearing Down the Spanish Flag. Over a century on the screen, the genre has shifted from its early roots as nationalistic, heroic tales to complex explorations of moral ambiguity and trauma, delivering iconic films like Saving Private Ryan and Platoon. One of the best in the genre is currently streaming on Netflix, but subscribers are running out of time to watch it.

You can’t talk about the best war movies without mentioning Braveheart. Three decades after it hit theaters in 1995, Mel Gibson’s epic historical war drama about Scottish warrior Sir William Wallace and the First War of Scottish Independence remains one of the best historical war epics of all time, making its upcoming March 1st departure from Netflix a heavy hitter for fans of the genre. The movie, directed and produced by Gibson, who also stars as William Wallace, is inspired by 15th-century poetry and set in 13th-century Scotland as William Wallace rallies his countrymen in a bloody rebellion to overthrow the tyranny of King Edward I of England after the love of his life is brutally killed.

Mel Gibson’s Braveheart Is a Masterpiece of a Historical Epic

When it comes to historical epics, Braveheart is at the top of the list of the best, grouped alongside classics like Spartacus and Schindler’s List. Despite significant historical inaccuracies that garnered some criticism, the movie is a triumph of filmmaking and emotional storytelling and effectively revitalized the historical epic genre, which had been largely dormant in Hollywood. The movie was even selected as one of the 30 Most Significant Independent Films of the last 30 years by the Independent Film & Television Alliance, and it took home five Academy Awards, including for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Cinematography.

What makes Braveheart a masterpiece of the historical epic genre is its ability to blend raw, visceral action with deep emotional storytelling. The film’s realistically choreographed, large-scale fight scenes, like the Battle of Stirling Bridge, remain some of the most iconic and visceral battle scenes in cinema history. But beyond all that action is a deeply heroic and personal story of love, loss, and the unyielding pursuit of freedom, amplified by James Horner’s iconic and emotionally charged score. John Toll’s Oscar-winning cinematography, which perfectly captures the breathtaking, moody beauty of the Scottish Highlands, is also worth mentioning.

Where to Stream Braveheart After It Leaves Netflix?

Netflix does not hold exclusive streaming rights to Braveheart, guaranteeing the film’s continued streaming availability even after its March 1st departure from the platform. The movie is also included in the streaming lineups of services like Paramount+ and Pluto TV, with online renting and purchasing options also available. It’s also possible that Braveheart will join another platform in March or at some later point in the future.

