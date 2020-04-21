Marvel Fans React to Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Pausing Their Wolverine and Deadpool Feud
On Monday, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds declared a brief cease-fire in their ongoing feud. Jackman and Reynolds shared a video on social media explaining how their rivalry goes back generations. They decided to put their differences aside for a day to support the All In Challenge's fight against food insecurity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The video even included a couple of nods to Marvel and X-Men Origins: Wolverine in the intro at the beginning of the video. The video only whet fans' appetites to see these two together in another film, especially as their beloved Marvel character. You can check out some of their responses below.
These two have gone back and forth for years now. After a year-long truce, the feud reignited in March when Reynolds and wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to relief for the coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds also gave out Jackman's (fake)phone number. Reynolds struck again on Jackman's wedding anniversary, trolling Jackman in an Instagram post about his relationship with his wife. Reynolds also gave Jackman a present to celebrate the third anniversary of the premiere of Logan. The present was the dead-Wolverine music box that appeared in Deadpool
Jackman has done his share to keep the "feud" going as well. Over the year that the "truce" was in place, Jackman “accidentally” leaked a video of himself saying some negative things about Reynolds. He made fun of Reynolds during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement. He asked the Internet to choose between the two of them in a “who wore it best” photo. Jackman and Reynolds also had an online altercation surrounding Reynolds' movie Free Guy after someone photoshopped Jackman's head over Reynold's face on the Free Guy poster and Jackman shared it on Instagram.
What do you think of this "feud"? Let us know in the comments.
MONEY
GET THESE TWO IN A MOVIE TOGETHER
(Preferably Deadpool v Wolverine) pic.twitter.com/J8evWQvDOc— GrowingUpYoungOUTNOW (@itzSayKriDD) April 20, 2020
One Step Closer
Now that we have some historical context, we're one step closer to getting a documentary exploring the relation between these two. pic.twitter.com/yxWvj6xqoj— Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) April 20, 2020
Gin v Coffee
#Brotherhood @AviationGin @laughingmanco pic.twitter.com/R8uHTLyvao— KarthikNj (@KarthikNj12) April 20, 2020
Go Boys
"At Last Their Time Has Come Along"👏👏👏👏👏— Tracy (@Tracy68069131) April 20, 2020
"Even If Just For 1 Day"
Both Great Songs Too,
Hugh&Ryan/ Wolverine & Deadpool
Go Boys 🏁🏁🇦🇺🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/fQnrSimzRn
Lethal Weapon X
Love it! Make this happen next guys!#Wolverine #Deadpool #LethalWeaponX pic.twitter.com/vcPi7L4SCB— WolverSteve (@WolverSteve) April 20, 2020
*snort*
I SNORTED 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/C0MYixXPfj— sophia (@s0phja) April 20, 2020
Thanks for the Smiles
Love you both and thank you for keeping us smiling during this time! pic.twitter.com/kiWqOy6mmO— Dad_Nurse (@MedicRN4) April 20, 2020
Sweet Lord
sweet sweet lord XD pic.twitter.com/XFC4ksVVhz— 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬' 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐬 (@alwaysueroda) April 20, 2020
Perfect Shirt
Watching this while wearing this! pic.twitter.com/91KjWZd0ax— Vasan Bala (@Vasan_Bala) April 21, 2020
Hugh Wins
Hugh wins every time 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hD3Gx9jX8H— ⎊ carlo fantastico 💙🇮🇹 (@_jennifer1878) April 20, 2020
