Marvel Fans React to Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Pausing Their Wolverine and Deadpool Feud

On Monday, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds declared a brief cease-fire in their ongoing feud. Jackman and Reynolds shared a video on social media explaining how their rivalry goes back generations. They decided to put their differences aside for a day to support the All In Challenge's fight against food insecurity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The video even included a couple of nods to Marvel and X-Men Origins: Wolverine in the intro at the beginning of the video. The video only whet fans' appetites to see these two together in another film, especially as their beloved Marvel character. You can check out some of their responses below.

These two have gone back and forth for years now. After a year-long truce, the feud reignited in March when Reynolds and wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to relief for the coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds also gave out Jackman's (fake)phone number. Reynolds struck again on Jackman's wedding anniversary, trolling Jackman in an Instagram post about his relationship with his wife. Reynolds also gave Jackman a present to celebrate the third anniversary of the premiere of Logan. The present was the dead-Wolverine music box that appeared in Deadpool

Jackman has done his share to keep the "feud" going as well. Over the year that the "truce" was in place, Jackman “accidentally” leaked a video of himself saying some negative things about Reynolds. He made fun of Reynolds during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement. He asked the Internet to choose between the two of them in a “who wore it best” photo. Jackman and Reynolds also had an online altercation surrounding Reynolds' movie Free Guy after someone photoshopped Jackman's head over Reynold's face on the Free Guy poster and Jackman shared it on Instagram.

