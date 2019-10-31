Ryan Reynolds Reminds The Rock That He Recently Won Best Tasting Celebrity Alcohol Brand

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is getting into the liquor game with his launch of Teremana Tequila, and he’s the latest celebrity to join the booming business. It’s a popular field and includes names like Sean Diddy Combs, George Clooney, and Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has been soaring with his Aviation Gin, and he took to social media to not only congratulate The Rock on his new launch but also congratulate himself at the same time for sitting atop VinePair’s new list of best-tasting celebrity alcohol brands, and that just seems like a very Reynolds thing to do right?

Not only did he post VinePair’s whole top ten chart, he also personalized the graphic with an arrow pointing to his head and saying “That’s Me.” In addition, he added a caption that congratulated Rock and himself for winning, telling Johnson he might win next year. You can find the full post and the amazing caption below.

“On the day of @TheRock’s much anticipated Teremana Tequila launch, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate myself for winning @VinePair’s best tasting celebrity alcohol brand. Next year, DJ… Love, @aviationgin”

Here’s the full list rundown.

No. 1: Ryan Reynolds: Aviation Gin

No. 2: Sean Diddy Combs: Ciroc Snap Frost Grape Vodka

No. 3: Bob Dylan: Heaven’s Door Straight Rye Whiskey

No. 4: Dan Aykroyd: Crystal Head Vodka

No. 5: Michael Jordan: Cincoro Blanco

No. 6: Matthew McConaughey: Wild Turkey Longbranch

No. 7: Rita Ora: Prospero Tequila Blanco

No. 8: Jay-Z: D’Usse V.S.O.P. Cognac

No. 9: Conor McGregor: Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

No. 10: George Clooney: Casamigos Tequila Blanco

As for The Rock, he took to Instagram to announce Teremana Tequila, and you can check out his photo and announcement above and below.

“The name is official:

Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA 🥃

TERA is meant to represent “Terre” which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us.

Spirit of the earth.

Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way – by hand.

Small batch, hand crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.

After years of hard work, this blessing is truly a dream come true – but it’s just the beginning and there’s much work to be done. I’m committed with my team to bring you the best tequila, because quality and legacy are what matter most.

From all of us here at Distilleria’ Teremana, we invite you to COME HAVE A DRINK.

The tequila of the people.

#TEREMANA #tequila #ItsAlmostReady #Q12020

@hhgarcia41 📸”

Hopefully, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of this rivalry,and we can’t wait to see how The Rock responds.