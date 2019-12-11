Ryan Reynolds Apologizes to the Spice Girls

Ryan Reynolds is a very busy man these days with 6 Underground and the upcoming Free Guy next year. This week during an interview about his Netflix film, he had to apologize to the Spice Girls. Now, that sounds like a bit of Mad Libs, but there is a moment where the movie star finds himself at odds with one of the 90s band’s giant hits. Many people who have followed Reynolds’ career know that he’s probably joking on both accounts. The apology is probably part of the gag and there is no outrage yet because the film releases two days from now. But, there’s no shame in jokingly getting out ahead of it. 90s nostalgia is basically at a fever pitch now, and slights directed towards things millennials loved as children is an easy way to get a bunch of people angry in the comments and on social media. But, giving the viewers credit, they will probably enjoy the gag for what it is when the movie releases. Here’s what the Deadpool star had to say about that moment with YAAS TV.

“Can I talk about that for a second,” Reynolds began. “That song was not – I specifically asked for something else. Something else like an old 98 Degrees song or something like that, that I would rip out and pull it. The fact that Michael ‘effing’ Bay put in Spice Girls, which by the way, where I’m from in my house that’s a religion, man. Like I don’t even…When my wife finds out that I rip out a radio because the Spice Girls is playing – I’m a dead man. They’re amazing – the Spice Girls.”

He continued, “Yeah, so I told him ‘put a different song in there – do not use that one’ and which is, in his brain he hears, ‘Ooh! Put this song in here!’ So, there’s no fighting that one I am still bummed about that one. I love the Spice Girls.”

6 Underground follows a group of people who fake their own deaths in order to snuff out worldwide crime as vigilantes. Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the film:

“What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you ‘no.’ 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese wrote the script for 6 Underground. The film also features Melanie Laurent, Payman Maadi, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, and Dave Franco.

6 Underground hits Netflix on December 13th.