Ryan Reynolds Reveals What The Rock Is Really Like Off Camera

Dwayne Johnson’s reputation precedes him, according to his buddy Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds, who worked with Johnson on his Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw movie, is currently promoting his Netflix title 6 Underground. In doing so, he appeared on Live with Kelly & Ryan where he fielded a number of questions, one of which surrounded another Netflx project by the name of Red Notice. In Red Notice, Reynolds will reunite with The Rock, and this prompted the hosts of the talk show to ask Reynolds about what Johnson is like when the cameras aren’t rolling, given that the public perception of the wrestler turned actor s that he is a nice guy who works really hard. Reynolds says those things are true.

“Off-camera, he’s sort of a lot like on-camera,” Reynolds sad of Johnson. “Less violent. As energetic and kind, really just a genuine article.” Of course, teaming up with Johnson might mean heading to the ole Iron Paradise to get in shape for the production. When asked if he would be joining Johnson for the famous early morning workouts, Reynolds joked, “God, I hope not.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s like in his 48th trimester of puberty,” the actor went on. “I don’t think that’s gonna be a very satisfying workout for him but for me it’s gonna be another bucket list moment.”

The upcoming Red Notice, directed by Rawson Thurber and also starring Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, will be loaded with reunions off camera. Johnson has previously teamed with Thurber on Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. Reynolds and Gadot, meanwhile, played a married couple in the Kevin Costner vehicle Criminal, released in 2016. Gadot and Johnson, meanwhile, appeared together in the Fast & Furious franchise, so Red Notice is reunions all around. The movie is described as a “globe-trotting heist film,” and will go into production in 2020. Relatively little is known about the story, other than the basic logline that the movie is an “international action thriller centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.” When Universal had originally obtained the distribution rights to the film, it was the result of a bidding process that saw Netflix take the #2 spot — so Netflix grabbing on as the film slipped away from Universal shouldn’t be a surprise.

Are you looking forward to Red Notice on Netflix? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.