One of Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movies Dominated the Streaming Charts

An infamous Ryan Reynolds movie is finding second life on the streaming charts. According to the newest Nielsen ratings, R.I.P.D. was the second-most-popular movie on streaming for the week of February 27-March 5, 2023. The 2013 film, which is streaming on both Peacock and Netflix, was watched for a total of 492 million minutes in the span of that week. This comes as the R.I.P.D. franchise, and its subsequent direct-to-video sequel, have become a notorious part of the science fiction space.

In R.I.P.D., which stars Reynolds and Jeff Bridges, a cop killed by his own partner joins RIPD, an afterlife law enforcement department working to apprehend various monsters disguised as humans living on earth, and gets paired up with a smart-mouthed veteran.

What is R.I.P.D. based on?

R.I.P.D. is based on the 1999 Dark Horse comic book of the same name, which was created by Peter M. Lenkov and Lucas Marangon. The original film had a long journey to the big screen, only to end up bombing at the box office.

"Every time I thought this thing was going to die, he'd keep telling me, 'No, it's not,'" Lenkov said in an interview with MTV. "[Dark Horse publisher] Mike [Richardson] was really the one who kept the lights burning on this thing and who forced it through the many regime changes at the studio."

What is R.I.P.D. 2 about?

In R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, the Wild West has gone to Hell, literally, and the world's best hope of being saved lies in the gun-slinging hands of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher (Jeffrey Donovan) as he becomes the newest officer for the Rest In Peace Department (RIPD) enforcing the afterlife's laws. If the Old West was wild while he was alive, wait until Roy sees how weird it gets once he dies. Roy thought joining the RIPD would give him a chance to revisit his daughter and solve the mystery of his murder. Instead, he has his holsters full with havoc and hellfire when he's given a mission to stop a dangerous demon from opening a portal to the underworld.

The fate of the living and the dead now depends on Roy and his partner Jeanne (Penelope Mitchell), a mysterious swordswoman, as cowboys clash with creatures and undead insanity unleashes apocalyptic chaos.

What do you think of R.I.P.D. dominating the Nielsen charts? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!