Samuel L. Jackson’s Most Underrated Action Movie Just Started Streaming Free

There’s nobody quite like Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and everything in between, Jackson has established himself as icon in the world of film and entertainment. The longtime Marvel star has been in countless movies over the years, so it stands to reason some of his best performances may have slid under your radar, including one cult-favorite action flick from the 1990s that doesn’t get talked about nearly as much as others from that era. Fortunately, the movie in question is now available to stream for free.

Written by Shane Black and directed by Renny Harlin, The Long Kiss Goodnight is a seminal ’90s action movie that deserves to be seen by every action fan. It stars Geena Davis as a former assassin suffering from amnesia, while Jackson co-stars as the private investigator helping her piece together the puzzle of her former life.

Jackson’s turn as Mitch Henessey is one of his finest performances not directed by Quentin Tarantino, making The Long Kiss Goodnight a must-watch for any of the actor’s fans. On May 1st, the movie was added to Tubi’s streaming lineup, making it completely free to watch, and more accessible than ever before.

The Long Kiss Goodnight has been enjoying something of a resurgence in recent weeks. In addition to the new availability on Tubi, the hit action movie just received a full 4K restoration and release from Arrow Video. You can order a copy of the new disc here.

What’s New on Tubi This Month?

The Long Kiss Goodnight is one of dozens of movies that were added to Tubi’s lineup at the start of May. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.

