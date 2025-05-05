Samuel L. Jackson’s Most Underrated Action Movie Just Started Streaming Free

There’s nobody quite like Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and everything in between, Jackson has established himself as icon in the world of film and entertainment. The longtime Marvel star has been in countless movies over the years, so it stands to reason some of his best performances may have slid under your radar, including one cult-favorite action flick from the 1990s that doesn’t get talked about nearly as much as others from that era. Fortunately, the movie in question is now available to stream for free.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Written by Shane Black and directed by Renny Harlin, The Long Kiss Goodnight is a seminal ’90s action movie that deserves to be seen by every action fan. It stars Geena Davis as a former assassin suffering from amnesia, while Jackson co-stars as the private investigator helping her piece together the puzzle of her former life.
Jackson’s turn as Mitch Henessey is one of his finest performances not directed by Quentin Tarantino, making The Long Kiss Goodnight a must-watch for any of the actor’s fans. On May 1st, the movie was added to Tubi’s streaming lineup, making it completely free to watch, and more accessible than ever before.
The Long Kiss Goodnight has been enjoying something of a resurgence in recent weeks. In addition to the new availability on Tubi, the hit action movie just received a full 4K restoration and release from Arrow Video. You can order a copy of the new disc here.
What’s New on Tubi This Month?
The Long Kiss Goodnight is one of dozens of movies that were added to Tubi’s lineup at the start of May. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Batman (1989)
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Justice League (2017)
The Flash
The Goonies
Dune (1984)
Ex Machina
Interstellar
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Gladiator
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
28 Weeks Later
Anaconda
Barbarian (2022)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Shrek Forever After
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
A Fistful of Dollars
For a Few Dollars More
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Mile 22
Stealth
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Patriot
Tomb Raider (2018)
War
A Man Apart
Anna (2019)
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Fall
Patriot Games
Savages
Takers (2010)
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Trespass Against Us
Bone Tomahawk
Hang ’em High
Lawless
Slow West
Have you seen The Long Kiss Goodnight? Will you be checking it out now that it’s free on Tubi? Let us now in the comments!