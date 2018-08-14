Santa Jaws Is the Holiday Horror Film You Didn't Know You Needed
If you've ever taken a deep dive into the vast ocean of random movies available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, you know that there are some WILD options out there. There's a movie about a preacher-turned-dinosaur and a movie about assassins who go back in time to kill Jesus on the same streaming service. This Halloween season, B-movie fans are discovering a film on Prime Video that may just take the cake as the best of the worst. It's called Santa Jaws, and it's exactly what you'd expect.
Santa Jaws was released in 2018 but people are just now starting to notice it. It takes place during the Christmas season, but given the content and poorly-executed CGI gore, it's quickly becoming a Halloween must.
This movie is — in all seriousness — about a man who wishes that he could be alone on Christmas, only to have his wish come true in the most tragic way possible: A shark with a Santa hat magically appears and begins slaughtering his entire family. As insane as that sounds, this movie is very real, and you can watch it right now.
Folks on Twitter have spent the last few days experiencing Santa Jaws for the first time, and they have some reactions that they'd like to share with the world.
Stop What You're Doing
Everyone....stop what you are doing. There is a movie called Santa Jaws on Amazon Prime!!!!— Tara (@bearcat_03) October 21, 2020
Feel Good Movie of the Year
Santa Jaws is the feel good movie of the year. Even though it came out two years ago. Must watch. 👍— Delphian Tamrinath (@DelphTamrinath) October 20, 2020
You Watch Yet??
Have you guys watched our film, Santa Jaws yet??? pic.twitter.com/xjXKOrEhd3— Garin W. Sparks 🎬 (@garinshouse) October 20, 2020
As Good As it Sounds
Santa Jaws... okay so I don't know what to say about this movie. Its about a killer shark wearing a Santa hat. Its probably just as great as it sounds. Sometimes you wanna watch the cheesy horror movies...— john (zalu) (@VanZandtJohn) October 20, 2020
A Christmas Shark
Santa Jaws (2018) SyFy channel Christmas Shark. Bikinis and Sweaters. Santa hat on a dorsal fin. pic.twitter.com/Tghjqotobw— Justin Sane (@JustinEffinSane) October 19, 2020
Top Shelf
"See you in jingle hell"
I can already tell this is top shelf#SantaJaws pic.twitter.com/AeM3eZgs8c— Telise Starseeker (@myluna42) October 19, 2020
So Much Fun
Watching Santa Jaws...🎅🏻🦈
yes, an actual title of a movie. On Amazon Prime. It’s so much fun. Perfect for today.— Rob Dimension (@ToxicClownRob) October 18, 2020
Not Enough Weed on Earth...
Alright....how is this a thing?! #SantaJaws Not sure there's enough weed on earth... pic.twitter.com/84MicoC6NM— Kinger138 (@kinger138) October 18, 2020
The Worst Plot
#30dayhorrormoviechallenge #October2020 #euclidboo
DAY 18 - Horror movie with the worst plot.
SANTA JAWS (2018) pic.twitter.com/2p4liMFha2— The Good Evening, Kiddies! Podcast (@gekpodcast) October 18, 2020
Who Did This?
Can we talk about the movies on Amazon? Llamageddon and Santa Jaws? Who comes up with this shit?— pi⭐️BEEPBEEPROAR (@PaulaIbey) October 18, 2020