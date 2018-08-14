Santa Jaws Is the Holiday Horror Film You Didn't Know You Needed

If you've ever taken a deep dive into the vast ocean of random movies available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, you know that there are some WILD options out there. There's a movie about a preacher-turned-dinosaur and a movie about assassins who go back in time to kill Jesus on the same streaming service. This Halloween season, B-movie fans are discovering a film on Prime Video that may just take the cake as the best of the worst. It's called Santa Jaws, and it's exactly what you'd expect.

Santa Jaws was released in 2018 but people are just now starting to notice it. It takes place during the Christmas season, but given the content and poorly-executed CGI gore, it's quickly becoming a Halloween must.

This movie is — in all seriousness — about a man who wishes that he could be alone on Christmas, only to have his wish come true in the most tragic way possible: A shark with a Santa hat magically appears and begins slaughtering his entire family. As insane as that sounds, this movie is very real, and you can watch it right now.

Folks on Twitter have spent the last few days experiencing Santa Jaws for the first time, and they have some reactions that they'd like to share with the world.