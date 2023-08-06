Saw X Selling Bloody Socks, aka SAWX

Saw X is gearing up to hit theaters at the end of next month, and the tenth film in the franchise looks to revitalize the audience's need for more Saw movies. Lionsgate has already released the first official trailer for Saw X, and it revealed that John Kramer has cancer and that a clinic made him believe that they cured it, and he placed them into a new game for the small slight they committed against him. Now that marketing has begun for the film, it seems that the studio is releasing some unexpected merchandise in the form of socks. The official Saw Twitter page revealed that they will release some bloody-themed socks called "SAWX", which is a fun play on the title for the latest film, and they're actually pretty good.

You can check out the Saw X "SAWX" below.

prepare your little piggies before it's too late. get your #SAWX today: https://t.co/ZH7nPG4wMf — Saw (@Saw) August 4, 2023

What is Saw X About?

Here's Lionsgate official synopsis for Saw X: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

When the Saw franchise began they ended up releasing seven installments, with James Wan's (Aquaman) first film in 2004 starting off the franchise, and ending it with 2010's Saw 3D: The Final Chapter. After the film franchise finished, Saw was left in a frozen state for a few years, until they attempted to reboot the franchise two times. Jigsaw (2017) told the story of Kramer's secret first apprentice, who was recruited from the early stages of his evilness before the events of the first Saw film. After that, Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) unveiled a film that featured a copycat killer that has the same M.O. as Jigsaw to begin an era of even more killings. Both attempts at rebooting the franchise were met with middling results, which is probably why Lionsgate is going back to the drawing board by bringing back a fan-favorite director and the franchise star in Saw X.

Saw X is scheduled to hit theaters on September 29th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Saw franchise as we learn it.

