Where to Watch the Scary Movie Franchise Online

Do you like Scary Movie? More than two decades after spoofing such films as 1996’s Scream, 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, and 1999’s The Blair Witch Project, the Wayans brothers are bringing the horror parody back to life with Scary Movie 6. The new installment in the franchise — which has starred Anna Farris, Regina Hall, Shawn and Marlon Wayans, Simon Rex, Ashley Tisdale, Charlie Sheen, and more — will reunite series creators Shawn, Marlon, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, who are writing with Rick Alvarez (A Haunted House and Sextuplets).

The Scary Movie sequel will shoot in 2025 for a theatrical release from Miramax and Paramount, which acquired Dimension Films and the Scary Movie franchise in 2020.



“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago,” the Wayans said in a statement confirming their first Scary Movie since the R-rated Scary Movie 2 in 2001. “We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Ready to die laughing after watching the Halloween movies in order and streaming October’s new horror movies? Then read on to find out where to watch every Scary Movie online, and which movies are parodied in each installment.



Scary Movie (2000)

Carmen Electra, Marlon Wayans, Jon Abrahams, Shannon Elizabeth, Shawn Wayans, Cheri Oteri, and Anna Faris star in this outrageously funny parody slasher. A year after accidentally killing a man, a group of teenagers are stalked by a very familiar masked movie madman. As the victims pile up, the razor-sharp satire delivers never-ending shocks and laughs.



Movies parodied: Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Halloween, Friday the 13th, The Sixth Sense, The Blair Witch Project



Where to watch Scary Movie: Paramount+

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

In the hit follow up, your favorite comedic characters are back in a film that scares up even more irreverent fun than the original with it’s take on cliché haunted house thrillers. Nothing’s sacred and anything goes in this outlandish must-see comedy hit that takes your love for sequels too far. Anna Farris, Regina Hall, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans star with Tim Curry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek), Tori Spelling (Beverly Hills, 90210), Chris Masterson (Malcolm in the Middle), and David Cross (Arrested Development).



Movies parodied: The Exorcist, The Haunting, The Amityville Horror, Hannibal, Poltergeist, The Legend of Hell House



Where to watch Scary Movie 2: Paramount+

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

The third film in the Scary Movie franchise piles on hysterical, yet gratuitous, cameos while spoofing horror, blockbusters, and pop-culture. Roving reporter Cindy Campbell (Farris) sets out to find a hard news story in the middle of television sweeps. She soon uncovers an outrageous onslaught of globe-threatening developments including alien invaders, killer videotapes, freaky crop circles, prophecies of The One, eerie-eyed children, ambitious white rappers and even a run-in with Michael Jackson. Faced with conspiracies of massive proportions, and a crew of very strange people following her around, Cindy must fight to stop evil from taking over the world yet again.



Directed by David Zucker (Airplane!), the threequel stars Charlie Sheen, Anna Faris, Eddie Griffin, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and and features Pamela Anderson (Baywatch), comedian George Carlin, Leslie Nielsen (Naked Gun), and a who’s who of rap legends, including RZA and Method Man.

Movies parodied: The Ring, Signs, 8 Mile, The Matrix



Where to watch Scary Movie 3: Paramount+

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

The ever-naïve Cindy Campbell (Farris), seeking a career in home healthcare, finds work with a creepy old lady (Cloris Leachman) in an even creepier old house haunted by a ghostly presence. Throw in a good-looking guy next door and the threat of aliens intent on global domination and Cindy’s instantly up to the top of her extremely blond head in danger. Our fearless heroine catapults into action once again struggling to decipher ominous messages from the beyond, looking for love in some very weird places and trying to save the world from mass destruction. As she struggles to discover life-saving answers, Cindy encounters horrific plane crashes, bodacious blind girls, village idiots, disheveled rappers, kinky contraptions, psycho survivalists, alien sphincters and even Oprah!



Also starring Regina Hall and Craig Bierko with appearances by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Bill Pullman (Spaceballs), Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live), Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), and Kevin Hart.



Movies parodied: War of the Worlds, Saw II, The Village, The Grudge, Million Dollar Baby



Where to watch Scary Movie 4: Paramount+, FuboTV (until Oct. 31)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Home with their newly-formed family, happy parents Dan and Jody are haunted by sinister, paranormal activities — disrupting new mama Jody’s dancing aspirations in the Swan Lake ballet and threatening Dan’s rise as an ape researcher. Determined to expel the insidious force, they install security cameras and discover their family is being stalked by an evil dead demon. Charlie Sheen, Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical), Lindsay Lohan (Freaky Friday), Snoop Dogg (The Underdoggs), Katt Williams (Norbit), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock), Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy), Heather Locklear (Melrose Place), Mike Tyson (The Hangover), and Terry Crews (Deadpool 2) appear.

Movies parodied: Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Mama, Sinister, Evil Dead, The Cabin in the Woods, Black Swan, Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Where to watch Scary Movie 5: STARZ