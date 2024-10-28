New Horror Movies Streaming This Week for Halloween 2024

2024 has been a real scream for thriller and horror movies. M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap put a twist on the Eras Tour, Nicolas Cage and James McAvoy were unhinged in Longlegs and Speak No Evil, Sydney Sweeney gave a divine performance in Immaculate, Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot saw the light of day, and studios mined their libraries for the new prequels A Quiet Place: Day One, The First Omen, The Strangers: Chapter 1, and Rosemary’s Baby prequel Apartment 7A. And those are just the horror movies you may have heard of.



Besides Smile 2 and Terrifier 3, the October box office has had few frights this Halloween season. But not to fear: there are new horror movies streaming in the days before October 31, so you can get your horror fix without leaving the house.

Don’t Move

Videos by ComicBook.com

Produced by Sam Raimi (the Evil Dead movies and Drag Me to Hell), this thriller stars Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) as a woman who is injected with a paralytic drug by a killer (American Horror Story‘s Finn Wittrock) in a secluded forest. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins.



Where to stream Don’t Move: Netflix



The Exorcism

In this meta-horror that’s not related to The Exorcist or The Pope’s Exorcist — which starred Russell Crowe as an exorcist — The Exorcism sees Crowe play Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions… or if there’s something more sinister at play.



Where to stream The Exorcism: Shudder, Shudder on AMC+ (premieres Oct. 30)

Time Cut

When teen Lucy Field (Outer Banks‘ Madison Bailey) discovers a time machine — just another day in the life of a high school science whiz — she decides to travel back and prevent the crime that’s haunted her young life: the murder of her older sister Summer (Ginny & Georgia‘s Antonia Gentry). Can she survive the early ’00s and unmask the killer? Or will she say “Bye Bye Bye”… to her life?!? Only time will tell.



Where to stream Time Cut: Netflix (premieres Oct. 30)

The Substance

One of the best-reviewed movies of the year is also one of the bloodiest. Gory body horror The Substance stars Demi Moore (Feud) as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn — temporarily — as the gorgeous, twenty-something Sue (Kinds of Kindness‘ Margaret Qualley). The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. Easy, right?



Where to stream The Substance: Mubi



Amityville: Where the Echo Lives

1979’s The Amityville Horror, the classic horror movie based on the best-selling novel of the same name, inspired dozens of sequels, remakes, and ripoffs unrelated to the DeFeo murders and the infamous house in Amityville, including Amityville: Where the Echo Lives. In the low-budget Lionsgate movie, a paranormal investigator (Sarah McDonald) receives a call from a terrified woman who claims her house is inhabited by a ghost and discovers the building has a horrifying history.



Where to stream Amityville: Where the Echo Lives: PVOD (starting Oct. 29)



Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End (Apocalipsis Z: El principio del fin)



A strange rabies-like disease begins to spread unchecked across the planet, turning humans into extremely aggressive creatures. But Javier (Francisco Ortiz) has been living his own apocalypse for some time; still reeling from the loss of his wife in an accident, he’s been depressed and isolated from his family for a year, with Lúculo, his cat, as his only companion. As the illness worsens, his sister insists that he leave Vigo and join her in the Canary Islands, but the plan fails. He and Lúculo are soon forced to leave, meeting unlikely but essential travelling companions by land and sea. Apocalipsis Z: El principio del fin is a story of grief, a journey of survival, both physical and emotional, with action, suspense, a rabid infection, a little blood… and a grumpy cat.



Where to stream Apocalypse Z: Prime Video (premieres Oct. 31)