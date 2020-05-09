SCOOB! TikTok Challenge Generates Over 2 Billion Views

✖

SCOOB!’s TikTok dance challenge has generated over 2 billion views before the release of the film. The #ScoobDance challenge was launched earlier this month by 14-year-old TikTok dynamo Jalaiah Harmon. She’s the genius behind the “Renegade” craze that swept pop culture earlier this year. (Not without it’s own share of strange controversy, but that’s probably life on the strange platform.) Using the original music from Movers+Shakers, she has managed to help the challenge reach the gaudy view count with more than five days until SCOOB! hits theaters. It’s an amazing feat in of itself and the Internet is taking notice of all the fun.

This is Harmon’s first official brand partnership since the “Renegade” spread like wildfire through living rooms all across America. But, her sweet moves aren’t the only show in town with @JustMaiko racking up more than 870,000 likes as well. Other key influencers getting in on the act are @hi.this.is.tatum, @mr_mrs_wash, @jelinuh and @alaskatheshepsky.

Who’s ready to 'Doo’ the #ScoobDance with me? Go ahead and learn it just in time to watch @scoobmovie at home on May 15! #SCOOB #WBSponsored pic.twitter.com/SuLIccAj0s — Jalaiah (@jalaiah) May 2, 2020

On TikTok, Harmon wrote, “Who’s ready to ‘Doo’ the #ScoobDance with me? Go ahead and learn it just in time to watch @scoobmovie at home on May 15! #SCOOB #WBSponsored.”

SCOOB will pull from every corner of the Hanna-Barbera canon when it debuts in theaters, not just the monster-themed mystery series. Also along for the animated feature are Mark Wahlberg as the heroic Blue Falcon with Ken Jeong as Dynomutt from one Hanna-Barbera series, plus Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman and Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes, one of the “teen angels” from the original Captain Caveman cartoon series. Jason Isaacs will provide the voice of the supervillain Dick Dastardly from the Hanna-Barbera series Wacky Races.

Scoob's got the moves! Show us YOUR #SCOOBDance or even a DOO-et with Scoob on TikTok - https://t.co/ChC11ctCcj pic.twitter.com/hsWdpPw6iG — SCOOB! (@scoob) May 6, 2020

“SCOOB!” reveals the never-before-told story of Scooby’s origins. It shows how one of history’s most famous friendships began when an adorable, homeless puppy met a lonesome young boy named Shaggy, and how the two of them joined forces with aspiring young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to become the celebrated Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face the biggest and most challenging mystery of their careers: a plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this “dogpocalypse,” they discover that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Ruh-roh!

Directed by Tony Cervone (Space Jam) from a script by Matt Lieberman (The Addams Family), SCOOB will debut on VOD and digital platforms on May 15, 2020.

