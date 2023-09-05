Scott Lang's Ant-Man Autobiography Is Now Available In the Real World With a Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Scott Lang's autobiography "Look out for the Little Guy" is now available to read in the real world.

Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) autobiography, "Look Out for the Little Guy!" appeared in the film Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel fans can now read it in the real world starting today, September 5th. You can order the book in hardcover or on Kindle here on Amazon now, with the hardcover edition priced at 11% below list at the time of writing.

We wouldn't be surprised if Marvel baked in all kinds of Easter eggs and MCU teasers into the book's 224 pages, so pay close attention. You can start with the excerpt that was released last month. Marvel describes it as follows:

"The book features over 20 short pieces exploring different aspects of Scott's experiences as Ant-Man, as a dad, as an Avenger, and as an everyman looking back on some incredible life moments. Together, they capture the heart, humor, and humility that have made Scott Lang a beloved character among fans."

(Photo: Marvel / Hyperion)

"Scott Lang's" official statement announcing his memoir reads:

"Once upon a time I was just a guy living a normal life who committed a crime (for the greater good!), unfortunately, went away for a couple of years, got out and became a Super Hero, joined the Avengers, went down to the Quantum Realm, and then came back and saved the universe. You know, typical dad stuff.

Dive into the pages of my new book, Look Out for the Little Guy, to read all about what it's like to be the little guy (and sometimes, the very, very big guy) overcoming all the odds to help defeat Thanos."

Shop Look Out for the Little Guy wherever books are sold, and to my two favorite partners, Hope and Cassie, this one's for you!"

Not sold yet? Maybe the fact that its endorsed by Bruce Banner will put you over the top:

"Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend." -Bruce Banner, fellow Avenger