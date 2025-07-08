5 Marvel Villains That Need to Appear Before Avengers: Secret Wars

There are still a number of iconic Marvel Comics characters that need to be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Returning directing duo the Russo brothers will be taking inspiration from both 1984’s and 2015’s Secret Wars events from the comics for their 2027 crossover movie’s story. Both of these events were game-changing for the Marvel Universe, just as Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to be for the MCU, especially if these notable antagonists are set up before the Multiverse Saga’s much-anticipated final instalment.

Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for release on December 17, 2027, a year after Avengers: Doomsday. These crossovers will be bringing the Multiverse Saga to a close by bringing together many of the familiar and new heroes of the MCU. Doomsday and Secret Wars won’t only be focused on the franchise’s heroes, but some of Marvel’s most iconic supervillains will also take center-stage, but there are some that we haven’t yet seen introduced to the MCU, despite having prominent roles in 1984’s and 2015’s Marvel Comics storylines.

5) The Beyonder

There’s been no sign of the Beyonder appearing in the MCU just yet, even though the powerful cosmic being is central to the development of 1984’s Secret Wars storyline. It was the Beyonder who brought Marvel’s heroes and villains to Battleworld, forcing them to fight each other. His powers were eventually stolen by Doctor Doom before he takes his powers back and returns everyone. In the lead-up to 2015’s Secret Wars, the Beyonder was revealed to be a member of a larger race of Beyonders. Doctor Doom again steals the Beyonders’ powers.

In 2015, Doctor Doom stole the Beyonders’ powers in order to build Battleworld, saving many people after devastating incursions ravage the multiverse. The Beyonder has been seen several times in Marvel Comics, showing an interest and affinity for humankind and its superpowered individuals. It would be great to see the Beyonder – or the Beyonders – join the MCU before Avengers: Secret Wars, setting up Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom to steal their powers and save reality, changing the MCU forever.

4) Reed Richards’ Maker

Pedro Pascal is about to make his debut as Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic, but his villainous variant from Marvel Comics’ Earth-1610 would also be great to see in the MCU. The Maker has a pivotal role in 2015’s Secret Wars, as he fights tooth and nail to destroy the main Marvel Universe of Earth-616 to save his own reality during an incursion event. Miles Teller’s Reed Richards from 2015’s Fantastic Four was inspired by the Maker, so there’s been speculation Teller will return in Secret Wars to redeem his last Marvel performance and bring this formidable villain into the MCU.

3) Molecule Man

Owen Reece’s Molecule Man is a significant and supremely powerful entity who plays a key role in both Secret Wars events in Marvel Comics. A prominent presence on Battleworld in 1984 – he even returned everyone home, it was 2015’s Secret Wars that put him front-and-center, as Doctor Doom used Reece and his variants to build a weapon to use against the Beyonders. It’s Reece who defeats Doctor Doom and gives the Beyonders’ power to Mister Fantastic, so it would be incredible to see him debut in the MCU, making Avengers: Secret Wars more comic-accurate.

2) Venom

In one respect, Venom has already been seen in the MCU, as Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock popped up in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s mid-credits scene. However, he was swiftly returned home, so the alien symbiote hasn’t yet had his official MCU debut. 2026’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, or Secret Wars would be the perfect place for this to happen, since Marvel Comics’ Peter Parker first sports his black alien costume in 1984’s Secret Wars. This initially gives him enhanced abilities before corrupting him, which would be a natural next step for Tom Holland’s wall-crawler in the MCU.

1) Doctor Doom

Of course, the main antagonist that Marvel Studios needs to introduce before Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters in December 2027 is Doctor Doom. Robert Downey Jr. was confirmed to be returning to the MCU at 2024’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation, as Victor Von Doom rather than Tony Stark’s Iron Man. The masked villain is one of Marvel’s most legendary antagonists, and he is central to both 1984’s and 2015’s Secret Wars events, arguably as the main character of both, given the fact that he absorbs the powers of the Beyonders to increase his own strength, but is eventually defeated.

Doctor Doom has already been confirmed to be debuting in the MCU prior to Avengers: Secret Wars, as he’ll be taking center-stage in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, too. There is also speculation that Doctor Doom could have a minor role in other MCU movies, such as The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed. If this is the case, Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom could get a huge amount of development before becoming God Emperor Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars.

