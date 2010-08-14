Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Cast and Crew Reuniting for Upcoming Q&A

✖

The tenth anniversary of Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World happened just months ago and the film is already scheduled to return to movie theaters. Ahead of the film's new Dolby rerelease Wright has revealed that a cast and crew reunion will take place live tomorrow on Twitter including himself and stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Mark Webber, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, and Satya Bhabha, plus co-screenwriter Michael Bacall and creator of the comic series Bryan Lee O'Malley. The whole conversation will take place on Twitter Spaces starting on Wednesday, April 28 at 12 PM PST/3 PM EST.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems,” Wright previously said in a statement about the film's re-release. “To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this.” The re-release will bring Pilgrim back to theaters in an unexpected way, as it has been reimagined for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, something that Wright had previously teased on social media last year.

To celebrate the re-release of the film Wright previously debuted a brand-new trailer for the film on his Twitter account, as well as an epic exclusive new poster of the release.

(Photo: Dolby Cinema)

This marks the second major reunion of the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World as they assembled together on Zoom for a table read of the script to raise money for Water for People.

Though the fandom for the movie remains strong, hopes for a follow-up to the flick were dashed last summer when Routh said on a scale of 1 to 10 that the likelihood of it happening was "probably a 1."

"I just don't think Bryan Lee O'Mally, who wrote the books, the wonderful books, is thinking about a sequel," Routh said a Speedy Comics Con. "Will we see Scott Pilgrim in a different iteration? It could be used, telling a similar story could be done in a different way, I suppose. I don't know about a sequel. I'm on board, absolutely on board. The success of the movie that we did, and it's certainly gained a lot more popularity and fan cred over the teen years since it came out, so it's got a much bigger audience so I think it'd be at the box office. People would be excited about it if they did do one but I know nothing about anything being in the works for a sequel."

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will debut in theaters for its re-release on Friday, April 30 and will be in theaters for just one week.