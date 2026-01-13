Scream 7’s Latest Teaser Takes Fans Back Through the Franchise’s Bloody Past

Scream 7 is only one month away, and the film’s latest teaser takes viewers through the bloody history of the franchise. The upcoming sequel has faced many changes ahead of its February 27 release. The original Scream 7 plan was to finish Sam and Tara Carpenter’s story, which began in 2022’s reboot. However, the controversial firing of Melissa Barrera and departure of Jenna Ortega forced the movie to pivot. Scream 7 will shift its focus back to Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, pitting her against the Ghostface killer once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And a new Scream 7 teaser, shared to the film’s official X account, highlights Sidney’s past confrontations with Ghostface while teasing the franchise’s future. The video opens with the famous “Do you like scary movies?” line from the original 1996 film, along with glimpses of Sidney and Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker. From there, it walks us through shots of characters on the phone with Ghostface throughout the series. It also includes Scream‘s Billy Loomis and Stu Macher reveal, which is still among the best twists of the entire lineup.

Watch the new teaser in its entirety below:

Every phone call. Every killer. Has led to this. #Scream7 – Only in theatres February 27, 2026. pic.twitter.com/OJDTrlhro0 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 13, 2026

Following the walk down memory lane, the footage transitions to the plot of the upcoming film as the words “Every killer has led to this” appear on-screen. Through its voice-over, the teaser reveals that Ghostface has “been planning” this latest pursuit of Sidney “for a long time.” It also confirms that the killer has their sights set on her daughter, something the first trailer for the film already alluded to. There’s more bloody action, as well as the revelation that Sidney’s daughter is the same age she was when her story started. Putting it all together, this teaser is clearly trying to do two things: reconnect the series to Sidney and pave a path for a new heroine going forward.

Scream 7’s New Teaser Strives to Reconnect the Story to Sidney Prescott

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Although Sidney shows up to pass the mantle to Sam Carpenter in Scream 5, she’s not heavily involved in the most recent films. Now that she’s resuming her role at the helm of the franchise, it’s no surprise that the teaser is redirecting viewers’ attention. The look back at previous Scream sequels is meant to remind us of Sidney’s story up until now. This allows audiences to connect her history with Ghostface to their latest showdown. The fact that stars like Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Matthew Lillard are all confirmed also necessitates a look back. Everything that’s happened until now is going to be important. (Honestly, fans would be wise to watch the entire series again before the new film debuts.)

While the connections to Scream‘s bloody history are important for selling this story, the franchise seems to be weighing its future as well. By centering Ghostface’s hunt on Sidney’s daughter — and pointing out her age — the teaser is setting her up as another final girl. It’s possible she’ll take over for Sidney from Scream 8 onward, assuming the slasher franchise continues to release new projects every few years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!