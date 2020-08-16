Scream Star David Arquette Reveals His Least Favorite Sequel in the Series

✖

Scream is coming back! The horror movie franchise is getting a fifth installment and it was recently announced that David Arquette and Courteney Cox would be returning for Scream 5 to play Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively. Arquette has been talking about his time the franchise lately, revealing that Cox's infamous bangs from Scream 3 were actually his fault. The actor also recently shared that he hopes Neve Campbell will return to play franchise lead, Sidney Prescott. In another recent interview with the Daily News, Arquette reflected on the first four films and revealed his least favorite. Fans won't be surprised to learn his answer was Scream 3. While there are plenty of us who absolutely love its goofier tone, there's no denying it feels different from the other movies.

“We had to throw the script out at the beginning,” Arquette said of Scream 3. “They were rewriting the whole time. We’d get pages like on the day of shooting. It was just kind of all over the place. It’s interesting and it’s funny but it’s a different tone from the rest.”

The actor also shared his favorite of the franchise: “My favorite [of the films] is ‘Scream 1,’ just because that’s where it all started and it was such a surprise how the audience loved it so much,” Arquette explained. “And getting to work with Wes [Craven] for the first time was a real dream come true.”

"I love playing the character Dewey. It's had such an important role in my life," Arquette previously shared with ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you try to do films that work, that entertain people, that audiences get a kick out of. You seldom do something for a small audience, to talk to a very niche group. The horror fan base is huge so when you really connect with them, and then it even goes beyond that, it's a really special thing."

Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have been tapped to direct Scream 5, marking the first time someone other than the late Wes Craven has stepped behind the camera for one of the Scream movies. The screenplay was written by The Amazing Spider-man's James Vanderbilt and Castle Rock's Guy Busick.

The new Scream is currently set to hit theaters in 2021.

