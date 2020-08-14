Scream: David Arquette Takes the Blame for Courteney Cox's Infamous Bangs

✖

Fans of the Scream film franchise have reached new heights of excitement as the cast for the series appears to be reassembling for a fifth film in the series. The new move will mark the first in over ten years in the meta-slasher franchise, which has remained a favorite since the first film debuted in 1996, but even with all of the love that fans have for the movies and their characters there is one major thing that has raised eyebrows since it debuted: Courteney Cox's haircut in Scream 3. In what could best be described in a word as "unfortunate," the style saw Cox's Gale Weathers rocking bangs in the sequel, and now someone has come forward to reveal their origins.

"The bangs were my fault," David Arquette told ET Online. "I have to admit, I was like, 'Oh, you should do a like, Bettie Page thing, you know, just like, a little.' That was my fault. Totally, I'll take full responsibility. I mean they're, you know, a professional hairdresser's fault of course. And they didn't really do Bettie Page kind of really blunt bangs. Like, that's what the idea was. They tried to mess with them. You can't. You have to go fully in. You can't, like, halfway those kinds of things."

Arquette and Cox were famously married following their work on the Scream franchise, later divorcing after the fourth film in 2011. The pair remain in contact though as they co-parent their children, but will also come together once again for the fifth Scream movie.

"We're in touch quite a bit. It's great. But we always love working together. She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at...I just want them to be true to the characters, that's all that really matters to me."

Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have been tapped to direct the film, marking the first time someone other than the late Wes Craven has stepped behind the camera for one of the Scream movies. he screenplay was written by The Amazing Spider-man's James Vanderbilt and Castle Rock's Guy Busick. Scream Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, will serve as producers on the film.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's unclear when production will be able to actually kick off on the sequel. That in mind the film remains set for a 2021 debut from Paramount Pictures.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.