New Scream Star Says Upcoming Sequel "Fits Perfectly" Into the Franchise

When news was first announced that a new Scream was being developed, fans immediately wondered if the project was a sequel or a reboot, with the confirmation that original stars would be returning revealing it would continue the adventures of Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Gale Weathers, as newcomer to the franchise Jenna Ortega recently noted that the upcoming film will tonally honor its predecessors. These comments will certainly relieve fans, as this upcoming entry marks the first sequel in the series without Wes Craven in the director's chair, with the prolific filmmaker having passed away in 2015. The new sequel comes from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

"It's crazy! It's weird too, because when I first started, I said I always wanted to do horror, so this is a huge dream come true," Ortega shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I don't even think there are words in the English language to correctly express how happy, excited and nervous I am for this journey. It's just so amazing to me."

Not only should fans be excited for the film because it sees the return of original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox, but it will tonally honor the series' blend of humor, horror, and references to the past.

"It fits perfectly [in the franchise]," the actress admitted. "Also how incredible that we have the main cast coming back. That is insane to me ... throughout the years, the franchise has done really well at calling back and bringing some sort of nostalgic aspects to the script. I'll definitely say that there are some here."

We shouldn't expect to learn any details about the film's plot anytime soon, as she calls the project "super top secret," but as a fan of the franchise herself, she revealed she was "very, very pleased with how the script has been written and [with] everything that's to come."

As has been the tradition with the slasher franchise, the number of returning performers is relatively limited, with the new film only seeing the returns of Campbell, Arquette, Cox, and Marley Shelton, while Ortega is joined by fellow franchise newcomers Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid, and Melissa Barrera.

The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

