Secret Headquarters: Superhero Movie Starring Owen Wilson to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that the upcoming original superhero movie Secret Headquarters will debut exclusively on the streaming service in August in the United States, Canada, and select international territories. That’s a pivot from previous plans to release the film in theaters in August. Owen Wilson (Loki) leads the film’s cast. He’s joined by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico). Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produced Secret Headquarters, which they describe in a press release as a “heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film.”

“We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content, and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount+ original films,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming in the press release. “Secret Headquarters is the perfect action-packed summer film for the whole family, making it a perfect fit for Paramount+ and our mountain of entertainment geared toward the whole household.”

Here’s the synopsis for Secret Headquarters: “While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.”

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman direct Secret Headquarters from a story by Christopher Yost and a screenplay by Yost, Josh Koenigsberg & Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing the film. Orlee-Rose Strauss and Scott Lumpkin are its executive producers.

First announced with Owen Wilson in May 2021, Secret Headquarters began filming principal photography in Atlanta, Georgia that same month. The additions of Michael Peña, Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L. Williams, Abby James Witherspoon, and Kezii Curtis were announced in June 2021. Jesse Williams joined the film’s cast as its villain in July 2021. Lorne Balfe composed the movie’s score.

Bruckheimer and Paramount are currently riding high on the record-breaking box office success of . The film is the latest in a string of chart-topping releases for Paramount in 2022.

Wilson gained attention from superhero fans for his as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Loki, opposite Tom Hiddleston of Avengers and Thor fame. Wilson is returning in the role for Loki‘s upcoming second season.

Secret Headquarters debuts on Paramount+ in August.