‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ First Trailer Coming Next Week

Fans of The Secret Life of Pets are about to have a good week. Trailer Track is reporting the trailer for the second film in the hit animated franchise will be released within the next week.

In fact, the trailer is reportedly attached to The Grinch and will be shown ahead of that movie’s silver screen premiere next weekend.

Universal didn’t have much of a problem green lightingThe Secret Life of Pets 2 after the first movie hauled in monstrous box office receipts. Earning a whopping $104 million in its opening weekend at the box office, the film went on to earn more than $875 million worldwide, including $368 million domestically.

Although the majority of voice actors involved in the first movie are set to reprise their roles — including Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Bobby Moynihan — comedian Louis C.K. was cut from the second movie over multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Instead, fellow comedian Patton Oswalt well take over the voice of Max, the main character of the franchise.

New actors to the franchise include Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and Hollywood A-lister Harrison Ford. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will be Ford’s first-ever role in an animated film.

Director Chris Renaud will return to helm the sequel from a script from Minions scribe Brian Lynch. Illumination found and CEO Chris Meledandri will produce alongside3 Janet Healy.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is set to hit theaters on June 7, 2019.