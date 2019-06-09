Harry Potter Fans Are Freaking out Over Creature That Looks Like Dobby Caught on Security Cam Footage

It looks like the legacy of the Harry Potter franchise is continuing to live on — even in the world of bizarre viral videos. On Friday, a video shared by Twitter user @jadynbee_ began to gain attention online, which shows some unusual footage from a woman’s security camera. The video, which you can check out below, appears to show some sort of alien-esque creature walking down a driveway.

a lady posted this and said she saw this on her home camera this morning. what y’all think this is ? pic.twitter.com/L98wckn6bO — jey bee . 👑 (@jadynbee_) June 7, 2019

While it’s unclear exactly what is going on in the video – and to what degree it’s real or fake – it’s drawn comparisons to some pretty specific parts of pop culture. In addition to the 1980s classic Mac and Me, the general consensus seems to be that the creature looks like Harry Potter fan-favorite Dobby. Here are a few of our favorite tweets about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lay Low, Dobby!

dobby boutta get his ass beat for getting caught on muggle footage pic.twitter.com/rlNZ2Hw3Lx — nina (@ni_ners) June 9, 2019

Deleted Scene

dobby walking out of the malfoy manor to warn harry pic.twitter.com/ZgZT3GafWS — 𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐬𝐚 (@marvclsdaya) June 8, 2019

Headcanon Accepted

Everyone saying this is fake because he disappears in the last frame is wrong. OBVIOUSLY DOBBY APPARATED OUT OF THERE. https://t.co/UguBeSsvSm — Potterless (@PotterlessPod) June 8, 2019

Sounds Right

Dobby when Harry gave him the sock pic.twitter.com/RSkGQ1vBX1 — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) June 9, 2019

Same

Everyone joking that this Dobby but i’m here deciding not to go outside at night ever again pic.twitter.com/G8tBVawmRo — a s h l e y (@Fancymcgriddles) June 8, 2019

You Too

Look at Dobby leaving my house after our dinner date ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K93FSsMtYy — Jan (@THESTRALC0RE) June 8, 2019

YEP

A Good Guess

Ngl when I saw dobby trending in pride month I thought jk Rowling said something again that shouldn’t be said pic.twitter.com/YlzEarg6Mo — ❥Jasmine (@gcldendays) June 9, 2019

A Possibility

my conspiracy theory is that security camera footage of “dobby” is viral marketing for the us release of wizards unite — The Shrieking Shack (@shriekcast) June 8, 2019

Us Too