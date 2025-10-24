Sequel to Cult Classic 1990s Horror Movie Becomes Instant Success on Netflix

The reboot era has influenced nearly every genre in Hollywood, including horror. From reboots to legacy sequels, some of the most iconic franchises in the genre have been revived on the big screen over the past few years, some to better success than others, and fans just can’t seem to get enough. Just days after joining Netflix’s streaming catalog, a sequel to a 1990 cult classic horror movie is already a streaming success and has broken into the top 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I Know What You Did Last Summer, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s legacy sequel to the 1997 slasher of the same name, started streaming on Netflix on October 16th, just three months after its theatrical release. The movie, which sees Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprise their roles from the original film, has become an instant streaming hit and joined the Netflix top 10 chart in the United States in under a week. For the week of October 13-19, the movie took the No. 10 spot on a list that also includes Despicable Me 3, KPop Demon Hunters, and The Perfect Neighbor. On the daily ranking, the film sits at No. 4 in the U.S. at the time of writing.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Is a Netflix Hit Despite Mixed Reviews

It’s not very shocking to see I Know What You Did Last Summer land an immediate spot on the top 10 list. The film is a legacy sequel of one of the most iconic slashers from the ‘90s and packs plenty of star power, so it entered the fold with a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Given that it’s October, now is also the perfect time to settle in with a scary movie, something that has helped several horror films break onto the streaming charts this month across streaming platforms. But fans pressing play on the movie may not be getting the film they were hoping for.

I Know What You Did Last Summer isn’t a bad movie; in fact, there are plenty of things about it to enjoy, and it’s a tense slasher, but the film is ultimately a mixed bag of good and bad. The movie was critically panned by critics, who gave it just a 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes and had some harsh words about the plot, reliance on nostalgia, and slow pacing. Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri even wrote, “Not scary enough to thrill, funny enough to charm, or clever enough to convince, I Know What You Did Last Summer isn’t just forgettable. It’s actively irritating.”

The movie has been viewed a bit more favorably by audiences, though, and it holds a 68% fresh audience rating. Many viewers have found appreciation in the campy nature of the movie, new cast, and self-aware tone, as well as the numerous brutal kills. Overall, the film is a fun, but ultimately flawed, legacy sequel and a great spooky season watch.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is available to stream on Netflix now alongside I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!