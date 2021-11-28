Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd Reveals Who His Wife Would Have Selected

People Magazine announced their 2021 “Sexiest Man Alive” earlier this month. The honor has been given to Paul Rudd, who is following in the footsteps of many other Marvel stars. Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Bradly Cooper, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, and Michael B. Jordan have all been named the Sexiest Man Alive in the past. While fans of the Ant-Man star were thrilled by his win, Rudd admitted that he and his wife, Julie Yaeger, would have voted for someone else.

“No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves,” Rudd told Extra when asked if Yaeger would have voted for him. “Come on, he’s Keanu, I’d vote for him.”

While Keanu may not be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the John Wick and Matrix star recently revealed he’d be interested in joining. The star was asked about joining the MCU when responding to fan questions for Esquire.

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a Multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse,” Reeves replied. “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done,” he said. “It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”

As for Rudd, the actor’s next Marvel appearance will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in post-production and is set to be released in the United States on July 28, 2023. In the meantime, Rudd is currently starring in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and will be seen soon in the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.

As for the upcoming Ant-Man threequel, Rudd’s Ant-Man/Scott Lang will be joined by returning stars Evangeline Lilly (Wasp/Hope Van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne). The movie will also feature Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut in the finale of Loki as “He Who Remains.” Majors will be playing Kang the Conquerer in the third Ant-Man movie, presumably another version of his character from the multiverse.

