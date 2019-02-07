‘Shaft’ Trailer Released Online

A new generation of Shaft is arriving in theaters this summer, but you don’t have to wait that long to see John Shaft and his son in action. On Wednesday, New Line released the first trailer for its upcoming reboot/sequel, Shaft.

The first poster for Shaft arrived in a Tweet on Tuesday, announcing that the film’s debut trailer would come just a day later. Not long after the poster was released, a very short teaser for the trailer also surfaced online, once again teasing the release of the full trailer on Wednesday.

This debut poster featured Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role from John Singleton’s Shaft back in 2000. Joining him is Jessie T. Usher, who will play his son, John Shaft Jr., in the film, as well as the original Shaft, Richard Roundtree.

The synopsis for the film, which you can read below, teases a team-up between both Shaft men, who couldn’t be more different than one another. However, when tragedy strikes, their worlds collide.

“Shaft is the next chapter in the film franchise featuring the coolest private eye on any New York City block. JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather coat, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.”

Also set to star in the Shaft reboot/sequel is Regina Hall, Alexandra Ship, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, and Chris “Method Man” Smith. Tim Story directs the film with a script from Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. John Davis is the producer while Tim Story, Ira Napoliello, Kenya Barris, Marc S. Fischer, Richard Brener, and Josh Mack will executive producer.

Shaft is set to hit theaters on June 14th.