Shang-Chi: Simu Liu Addresses the Long Wait for Marvel Sequel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the most buzzed-about projects of Marvel Studios' Phase Four, with a sequel to the martial arts superhero blockbuster being teased soon after in the fall of 2021. In the time since, there have not been a lot of updates regarding the Shang-Chi sequel, but it sounds like the film is definitely still on the way. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liu offered an update on the Shang-Chi sequel, confirming that he and director Destin Daniel Cretton are committed to delivering an epic follow-up.

"This is where I use all the mental gymnastics that I possibly can to answer this question," Liu explained. "Well look, I will say this — it's definitely happening. I should probably lead with that. People, whether it's online or in person, ask me every single day, and tell me every single day how much they enjoyed the first movie, and how much of a moment it was. And I think there's just so much goodwill, and I'm so deeply appreciative of that. So please know, if you've ever sent me a message, if you've ever asked about a sequel, or just approached, or any which way, I take it to heart and I really appreciate it. I really do. And I think I speak for myself and Destin, our returning director, when I say that we're so beyond excited to jump back in. We really are."

What Will Shang-Chi 2 Be About?

Liu is expected to reprise his role as Shang-Chi in a sequel, which has been confirmed to be in development at Marvel Studios. While a title, synopsis, or other plot points surrounding Shang-Chi 2 remain a mystery, Liu previously hinted that the sequel would further expand the mythos, and hopefully include as much of its ensemble cast as possible.

"Going into a sequel feels exciting. It doesn't necessarily feel like there's a pressure to perform or a pressure to exceed," Liu told Collider last year. "It feels like we've established a world and there's just something really nostalgic and exciting about returning to that world that we've spent so much time ideating on and thinking about. And then, we're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things. We'll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him. That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything."