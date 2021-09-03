Shang-Chi Star Ronny Chieng Developing New Martial Arts Comedy for Sony

✖

Ronny Chieng, the comedian and The Daily Show correspondent who is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has signed up for a new martial arts comedy at Sony, which he will co-write with his Daily Show collaborator Sebastian DiNatale, according to a story at The Hollywood Reporter. At present, there is no title and very bare-bones details about the project, which was apparently conceived at a comedy roundtable led by Chieng for Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Picture Company and Sony. Reitman and Amie Karp of Montecito will produce.

According to THR, the film is described as a martial arts comedy set in San Francisco, with no other details available. Jiao Chen will be Sony's point person on the film.

Shang-Chi follows on the heels of the blockbuster success of Crazy Rich Asians, in which Chieng also had a part. He has also previously appeared in Godzilla vs. Kong and the Australian sitcom Ronny Chieng: International Student.

DiNatale directed Chieng's most recent stand-up comedy special for Netflix, Asian Comedian Destroys America!, and is slated to direct two more with him. There is no immediate indication in the report from The Hollywood Reporter as to whether DiNatale might direct the as-yet-untitled action comedy they're writing together. If so, it would mark his first narrative feature film as a director.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters on September 3.