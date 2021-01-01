Sharkboy and Lavagirl Sequel We Can Be Heroes Teaser Trailer Released

The Adventure of Sharkboy and Lava Girl in 3-D was released back in 2005 and was critically panned. However, 15 years later, a lot of love has surfaced for the movie that's rooted in nostalgia and joy. In fact, thinking back to those simpler times has us jazzed to see Robert Rodriguez's latest installment to his fun little tale. The new movie is titled We Can Be Heroes and will see the return of the main characters, who are now parents. Sadly, Taylor Lautner did not return as Sharkboy, which caused a collective outburst from people on Twitter this week. If you can get past missing out on the Twilight star's return, you may enjoy the new trailer, which you can watch above.

As you can see, the new movie also features Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holdbrook as some of Earth's biggest heroes. It also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw.

We're especially excited to see The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal in the film. "I've been wanting to work with Pedro since forever," Rodriguez shared with EW. "[Marcus] can be a badass if he needs to. He takes the glasses off, and he looks legit," he added of Pascal's character.

"My kids are at the age when they can make films alongside me. So we came up with the idea of…like an Avengers team but they all have kids," Rodriguez said earlier this year. "The kids have powers but they don’t know how to use them because they’re just so young. It was the most challenging movie I’d ever done because, any director knows, the most challenging scene is like a dinner scene where you got a lot of people. The whole movie I got eleven superhero kids in every shot. Trying to figure out how to film that was incredible. It’s really challenging and exciting and I already shot it and was editing it when this [pandemic] happened."

We Can Be Heroes hits Netflix on January 1, 2021.