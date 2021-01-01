Taylor Lautner Fans Are Upset He Didn't Return as Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes Spinoff
Earlier this month, Netflix revealed that the new family adventure film from Robert Rodriguez, We Can Be Heroes, actually takes place within the same universe as the director's beloved 2005 movie, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. Fans immediately began hoping that this meant Sharkboy and Lavagirl would return to action for the first time in 15 years. Netflix released new photos from the film on Wednesday, revealing the grown-up versions of the characters and confirming their involvement in We Can Be Heroes. However, there's one little hang-up fans can't get past: Sharkboy isn't played by Taylor Lautner.
Before Lautner stole the hearts of millions as Jacob in the big screen Twilight Saga, he played the young and adventurous Sharkboy. Fans still have fond memories of Lautner's role and were hoping to see him back, but the photos from Netflix show a different actor playing the character.
Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX)
WE CAN BE HEROES releases globally on Netflix on New Year's Day pic.twitter.com/W9RtNibQij— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 18, 2020
What makes it especially frustrating is that Taylor Dooley is reprising her role as Lavagirl for the new movie. The original Lavagirl is returning, but Lautner is nowhere to be found.
As you can imagine, this has led to a serious uproar amongst fans online. Everyone is begging to know where Taylor Lautner is, and why he was replaced in We Can Be Heroes.
Who's that?!
WHO’S THAT SHARKBOY IMPOSTER WHERE IS TAYLOR LAUTNER pic.twitter.com/cHmv3bg6rF— alias (@itsjustanx) November 18, 2020
How?
how Taylor Lautner just decline some netflix coin and free press... pic.twitter.com/ElLxOhqO4g— alex. (@makeupIady) November 18, 2020
That Ain't Taylor
Ma’am that ain’t Taylor Lautner, who is this imposter? pic.twitter.com/ZO98KIq6kE— Hassan Chammout (@ChammoutHassan) November 18, 2020
Don't Wanna See It
If Taylor Lautner isn’t in the Sharkboy and Lavagirl spinoff I don’t want to see it. pic.twitter.com/hrDss1ehHk— Kevin Hernandez (@Kevin_h131) November 18, 2020
Not On My Watch
not them making a new sharkboy and lavagirl without mr. taylor lautner pic.twitter.com/GU3a8vqtpo— mia ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@yvestvmor) November 18, 2020
Everything Possible
I’m sorry but Taylor Lautner will always be THE sharkboy and Netflix should’ve done everything possible to get him out of the cave where he’s hiding. I want my full 2005 nostalgia experience! pic.twitter.com/LCGjZp8Znj— Nala (@currambalana) November 18, 2020
Where Is He?
like???? who is this and where is taylor lautner???? pic.twitter.com/c1wz600Tkn— LIFE GOES ON⁷✾ (@SHADOWJOONG) November 18, 2020
That Explains the Helmet
Wait so Taylor Lautner is not back as Sharkboy? And that's why they gave a helmet to the new actor pic.twitter.com/cRCEJyZQZK— franco of rivia (@ARKHAMSKlNG) November 18, 2020
So He's Not Coming Back?
So you’re telling me Taylor Lautner is not back as Sharkboy??? pic.twitter.com/8PDDI6sDCY— Z (@okokalrightZain) November 18, 2020
Explain Yourselves
That is NOT Taylor Lautner EXPLAIN YOURSELVES https://t.co/CejfrxsWM0— Film Poser™️ Gabriela Is Doing NaNo🎄 (@gaby_burgos27) November 18, 2020