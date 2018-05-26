‘Sharknado 6’ Teaser Trailer Drops, Final Title Revealed

SYFY has released the title for their final Sharknado movie, and it’s The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

…No, it is not literally a jab at the franchise within the title — or at least not exclusively that. The movie is literally about time, as it involves time-travel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s another title that’s just as wild and fun as the franchise itself has become: After the first movie (just called Sharknado), later sequels have had crazy titles like The Second One, Oh Hell No!, The 4th Awakens, and Global Swarming.

You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

Our hero Fin (Ian Ziering) has battled sharks all over the globe, but in this last installment he will tackle the final shark-tier — time travel. In the ending moments of SHARKNADO 5: GLOBAL SWARMING, Fin was seen wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. Now he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all. Will Fin and the gang be able to set everything right and save the world once and for all? A production of The Asylum, THE LAST SHARKNADO: IT’S ABOUT TIME is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, La Toya Jackson, Dee Snider, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Alaska and Darrell Hammond are a few guest stars that will join Ian Ziering and Tara Reid as they travel through time during their quest to battle out of the final ‘nado.

Syfy recently announced that the latest film in the franchise – simply titled Sharknado 6 – will now premiere on Sunday, August 19th, at 8/7c. This means that fans will have to wait almost a month more to see the film, pushing it back from the initial release date of July 25th.

In the previous chapter, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the earth was completely decimated by the destruction of flying sharks, leaving hero Finn (Ian Ziering) as the last human on the planet. In hopes of reversing all of the horrible carnage caused by the flying fish, Finn must travel back in time to prevent the first sharknado from happening and altering the course of history.