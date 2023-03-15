Shazam! Fury of the Gods Post-Credit Scenes Won't Be Seen Until Opening Day

Upsetting the status quo when it comes to superhero cinema, the post-credits scenes for Shazam! Fury of the Gods aren't being included in advanced screenings of the sequel. Though some might think they've been delayed because of the recent change in structure at DC Studios, David F. Sandberg recently revealed that's not the case. Instead, the director says they aren't being included to keep some things a surprise for the film's release in theaters.

"I mean, they exist. I think it's more like wanting to save something for the fans on opening day and all that stuff so it doesn't get ou there," Sandberg said in a chat with UPROXX. "They're mostly just fun little scenes. It's not like, 'Here's the new Superman.' I can't spoil too much, but you get to see some characters that are fun to see."

The news of the post-credits withholding comes days after a new trailer for the movie revealed Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is set to make an appearance the flick, something that was previously unconfirmed.

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

