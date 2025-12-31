Shia Labeouf’s Underrated Thriller Just Joined Paramount+

Shia LaBeouf has had an extremely versatile career in Hollywood, with roles spanning from Disney Channel comedies like Even Stevens to blockbuster hits like the Transformers movies and even critically acclaimed films like The Peanut Butter Falcon. As fans wait for the actor to return to the screen in the upcoming God of the Rodeo, they can stream LaBeouf’s criminally underrated thriller on Paramount+ now.

That movie is Disturbia, and it’s available to stream on Paramount+ as of December 1st. Directed by D. J. Caruso and written by Christopher Landon and Carl Ellsworth, the psychological thriller stars LaBeouf as Kale Brecht, a troubled high schooler placed under house arrest after assaulting his teacher who becomes convinced his neighbor is a wanted serial killer. The movie, also starring David Morse, Sarah Roemer, and Carrie-Anne Moss, grossed over $118 million against a budget of $20 million and was a hit with critics and audiences, holding a 69% critic score and 77% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has unfortunately gone down as an overlooked movie.

Disturbia Is a Clever Reimagining of a Hitchcock Movie

Alfred Hitchcock rightfully earned himself the title of “Master of Suspense,” his ability to build intense psychological tension, manipulate audience emotions, and create thrilling narratives laying the groundwork for generations of psychological thrillers to come, including Disturbia. The movie functions as a reimagination of Hitchcock’s Rear Window, bringing the iconic 1954 thriller to a modern setting and updating its voyeuristic premise of a homebound protagonist spying on neighbors for a teen audience, and it does so incredibly well.

Disturbia shifts the point of view to that of a teenager, making the characters and story more relatable for a new, younger audience and bringing all of the teenage angst that comes with it, and swaps the broken leg for house arrest, but it never loses the voyeuristic tension of Rear Window. The movie excels at building tension slowly through Kale’s surveillance, updated from simple binoculars to video cameras and even his Xbox, and escalating paranoia, keeping viewers on the edge of their seat and guessing until the thrilling cat-and-mouse finale without ever relying on cheap scares.

The movie absolutely excels at making a mundane neighborhood terrifying and at blurring the lines between paranoia and reality, creating a heavy and slow-building sense of dread throughout. A step above typical teen horror that balances all of its thrilling horror with genuinely funny moments and even a touch of rom-com, Disturbia also features a great soundtrack and truly amazing performances from its cast, and it’s really one of those movies that is easy to rewatch time and time again.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Paramount+ has plenty of great streaming options for movie nights after the rush of new arrivals this December. Alongside Disturbia, new streaming options include movies like Annihilation, Braveheart, Failure to Launch, Gone Baby Gone, Inglourious Basterds, and Save the Last Dance. The streamer will grow its catalog even further on January 1st with the arrival of films such as 10 Cloverfield Lane, Babel, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

